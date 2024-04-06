AUTOBACS East Japan Sales Co., Ltd. (Representative Director & Chief Executive Officer: Yugo Horii), which has an franchise stores agreement with AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. Representative Director: Horii Yugo), will open the new "AUTOBACS Yurihonjo Store" on Friday, April 5, 2024.

In addition to various automotive goods such as tires, oil, and Battery, the sales floor carries a wide range of products that make car life more enjoyable, including items from the original brand ``AQ.'' and the lifestyle proposal brand ``GORDON MILLER.'' Masu. Additionally, we have a work pit for four cars on the premises, and we plan to obtain qualification as a specified maintenance certification factory, which is capable of servicing electronic control equipment. We aim to operate as a shop that provides full support to local customers as stores that has the knowledge, skills, and ability to make suggestions regarding car maintenance and that you can trust with your car maintenance with peace of mind.

The following is the store overview.