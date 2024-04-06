New store opening: “AUTOBACS Yurihonjo Store (Yurihonjo City, Akita Prefecture)”
April 05, 2024 at 10:42 pm EDT
AUTOBACS East Japan Sales Co., Ltd. (Representative Director & Chief Executive Officer: Yugo Horii), which has an franchise stores agreement with AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. Representative Director: Horii Yugo), will open the new "AUTOBACS Yurihonjo Store" on Friday, April 5, 2024.
In addition to various automotive goods such as tires, oil, and Battery, the sales floor carries a wide range of products that make car life more enjoyable, including items from the original brand ``AQ.'' and the lifestyle proposal brand ``GORDON MILLER.'' Masu. Additionally, we have a work pit for four cars on the premises, and we plan to obtain qualification as a specified maintenance certification factory, which is capable of servicing electronic control equipment. We aim to operate as a shop that provides full support to local customers as stores that has the knowledge, skills, and ability to make suggestions regarding car maintenance and that you can trust with your car maintenance with peace of mind.
The following is the store overview.
Details
Store Name
AUTOBACS Yurihonjo store
Opening Date
Friday, April 5, 2024
Location
160-1-2 Ichibanki, Yurihonjo City, Akita Prefecture, 015-0852
Contact Information
TEL. 0184-44-8767／ FAX. 0184-44-8768
Site Area
2,223.4m2 (672.6 tsubo)
Sales Floor Space
527.1m2 (159.4 tsubo)
Parking Spaces
32 units
Service Bays
4 units
Business Hours
10:00～19:00
Store Holidays
Undecided
Operated by
AUTOBACS East Japan Sales Co., Ltd.
Representative Director
Michio Inaba
Reference: Number of AUTOBACS Group domestic stores: 1,004 stores (as of April 5, 2024)
AUTOBACS
497stores
AUTOBACS GARAGE
1 stores
Super AUTOBACS
72 stores
A PIT AUTOBACS
2 stores
AUTOBACS Secohan Ichiba (※1)
18 stores (15)
Smart+1 (*2)
10 stores (8)
AUTOBACS Express
11 stores
AUTOBACS CARS (*1)
393 stores (391)
*1: The number in parentheses is the number of attached stores.
*2: Number in parentheses is the number of in-shops.
Based on AUTOBACS SEVEN purpose of "realizing society's traffic safety and customers' fulfilling lives," we will continue to work on improving customer safety, security, and convenience through a variety of businesses, and solving environmental and social issues. We will also take on the challenge of working towards this goal.
