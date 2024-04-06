AUTOBACS East Japan Sales Co., Ltd. (Representative Director & Chief Executive Officer: Yugo Horii), which has an franchise stores agreement with AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. Representative Director: Horii Yugo), will open the new "AUTOBACS Yurihonjo Store" on Friday, April 5, 2024.

In addition to various automotive goods such as tires, oil, and Battery, the sales floor carries a wide range of products that make car life more enjoyable, including items from the original brand ``AQ.'' and the lifestyle proposal brand ``GORDON MILLER.'' Masu. Additionally, we have a work pit for four cars on the premises, and we plan to obtain qualification as a specified maintenance certification factory, which is capable of servicing electronic control equipment. We aim to operate as a shop that provides full support to local customers as stores that has the knowledge, skills, and ability to make suggestions regarding car maintenance and that you can trust with your car maintenance with peace of mind.

The following is the store overview.

Details

Store Name

AUTOBACS Yurihonjo store

Opening Date

Friday, April 5,​ ​2024

Location

160-1-2 Ichibanki, Yurihonjo City, Akita Prefecture, 015-0852

Contact Information

TEL. 0184-44-8767／　FAX. 0184-44-8768

Site Area

2,223.4m2​ ​(672.6 tsubo)

Sales Floor Space

527.1m2​ ​(159.4 tsubo)

Parking Spaces

32​ ​units

Service Bays

4​ ​units

Business Hours

10:00～19:00

Store Holidays

Undecided

Operated by

AUTOBACS East Japan Sales Co., Ltd.

Representative Director

Michio Inaba

Reference: Number of AUTOBACS Group domestic stores: 1,004 stores (as of April 5, 2024)

AUTOBACS

497stores

AUTOBACS GARAGE

1​ ​stores

Super AUTOBACS

72 stores

A PIT AUTOBACS

2​ ​stores

AUTOBACS Secohan Ichiba (※1)

18​ ​stores​ ​(15)

Smart+1 (*2)

10​ ​stores (8)

AUTOBACS Express

11​ ​stores

AUTOBACS CARS (*1)

393​ ​stores (391)

*1: The number in parentheses is the number of attached stores.

*2: Number in parentheses is the number of in-shops.

Based on AUTOBACS SEVEN purpose of "realizing society's traffic safety and customers' fulfilling lives," we will continue to work on improving customer safety, security, and convenience through a variety of businesses, and solving environmental and social issues. We will also take on the challenge of working towards this goal.


that's all

Contact Us For More Information

[Customer Contact Us]
AUTOBACS Customer Service Center toll free call: 0120-454-771
Reception hours: 9:00-12:00 13:00-17:30 (excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays)


【報道関係者からのお問い合わせ】
株式会社オートバックスセブン　広報・IR部　富井、浅川
〒135-8717　東京都江東区豊洲5-6-52　NBF豊洲キャナルフロント
TEL. 03-6219-8787　FAX. 03-6219-8762　MAIL. pr@autobacs.com

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Autobacs Seven Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2024 02:41:07 UTC.