Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements and information (collectively "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. We hereby provide cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward- looking statements. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "projection", "vision", "goals", "objective", "target", "schedules", "outlook", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "could", "should", "plan", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "will", "believe", "shall" and similar expressions) are not historical facts and are forward-looking and may involve estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. The forward looking statements included in this presentation include those relating to: the Used Digital Division strategy; the substantial potential upside in the Kijiji Online C2C F&I business; management's estimate of the impact of the UDLP Consolidation on expense; the issuance of Share Units to Paul Antony and Performance Share Units to UDLP employees; and Mr. Antony and the other sellers using the net cash proceeds of the UDLP Consolidation to acquire AutoCanada shares in the market, which shares will be subject to the agreed contractual hold period following the acquisition thereof. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The assumptions underlying forward looking statements in this presentation include assumptions relating to the current value, prospects and growth profile of the Kijiji Online C2C F&I Business and the business of UDLP and those set out below under "Preliminary Unaudited Estimate of Financial Impact". Accordingly, these factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed throughout this presentation and in the Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities.

Preliminary Unaudited Estimate of Financial Impact

The Company has not yet completed its financial statements for the quarter or year ended December 31, 2023, and the Company's unaudited estimate of the financial impact of the UDLP Consolidation contained in this presentation is a preliminary estimate. Actual results may differ materially from the estimate upon the completion of the Company's financial statements, final adjustments, review by the Company's auditors and other developments that may arise between now and the time the financial statements are completed. The estimate is not a comprehensive statement of the Company's financial results for the quarter or year ended December 31, 2023 and should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and the estimate is not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved during the quarter or year ended December 31, 2023. The preliminary estimate of the financial impact of the UDLP Consolidation provided in this presentation constitutes a forward-looking statement within the meaning of applicable securities laws, is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Please see the section above entitled "Forward-Looking Statements". The preliminary estimate of the financial impact of the UDLP Consolidation has been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, management of the Company. The Company's independent registered public accounting firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, has not reviewed the preliminary estimate of the financial impact of the UDLP Consolidation. Neither PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP nor any other independent accountants express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect to the preliminary estimate.