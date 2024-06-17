Autodesk, Inc. is one of the world's leading producers of digital design and layout software for PC and the Internet. Net sales break down by family of products and services primarily as follows: - design software programmes (92.8%): construction and civil engineering software (49% of net sales; software for modeling architectural plans, optimizing cartographic data, compiling digital drawings, topographic reliefs, etc.), platform technologies (29.9%; for automating design, management and sharing of documents, etc.), 2D and 3D mechanical design software (21.1%). Moreover, the group offers consulting, assistance, and training services; - visualization and animation software programmes (5.8%): primarily intended for the media sector; - other (1.4%). Net sales break down by activity into subscription sales (92.9%), maintenance services (1.3%) and other (5.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (34.4%), Americas (7.4%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (38.1%) and Asia/Pacific (20.1%).

Sector Software