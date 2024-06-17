June 16 (Reuters) - Activist Starboard Value has acquired a roughly $500 million stake in Autodesk, and is pushing for changes at the design-software maker, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
