June 14, 2024 Dear Autodesk Stockholder: You are cordially invited to attend Autodesk's 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, beginning at 3:00 p.m., Pacific Time. This year's Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual format, through a live audio webcast. We will provide the webcast of the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ ADSK2024. Autodesk stockholders will have the opportunity to listen to the meeting live, submit questions, and vote online. A webcast with the entire Annual Meeting will be available on the Autodesk Investor Relations website after the meeting. For further information on how to participate in the meeting, please see the section titled "Information About the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders" in this Proxy Statement. The Notice of 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement contain details of the business to be conducted during the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, it is important that your shares be represented and voted. We urge you to promptly vote and submit your proxy (1) via the Internet, (2) by phone, or (3) by signing, dating, and returning the enclosed proxy card or voting instruction form in the envelope provided for your convenience. Your vote is very important. We hope you will be able to attend this year's Annual Meeting. As in prior years, this year's Annual Meeting will include an opportunity for stockholders to ask questions. You may submit a question in advance of the meeting at proxyvote.com after logging in with the control number found next to the label for postal mail recipients or within the body of the email sending you the Proxy Statement. Live questions may be submitted online beginning shortly before the start of the Annual Meeting through www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ADSK2024. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to express our appreciation for your continued support of Autodesk. Very truly yours, Andrew Anagnost President and Chief Executive Officer

Notice of 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Date Time Virtual Meeting Record Date Proxy Voting Address of Corporate Headquarters Meeting Details Tuesday, July 16, 2024 3:00 p.m., Pacific Time This year's meeting is a virtual stockholders meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ ADSK2024. May 29, 2024. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on the record date are entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting. Your vote is very important. Even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we encourage you to vote in advance. You can vote your shares now via the Internet, by telephone, or by signing, dating, and returning the enclosed proxy card or voting instruction form. If you attend the Annual Meeting, you may vote online during the Annual Meeting even if you previously voted. One Market Street, Suite #400 San Francisco, CA 94105 See the section titled "Information About the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders" in this Proxy Statement. ITEMS OF BUSINESS BOARD RECOMMENDATION (1) To elect the eleven directors listed in the accompanying Proxy Statement to serve FOR each director for the coming year and until their successors are duly elected and qualified. nominee To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public FOR accounting firm for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025. (3) To hold a non-binding vote to approve compensation for our named executive FOR officers. (4) To amend and restate our Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to FOR permit stockholders to call special meetings as specified in our Amended and Restated Bylaws, which would allow stockholders holding 25% or more of the voting power of our capital stock to call special meetings, and to eliminate inoperative provisions. (5) To consider and vote upon a stockholder proposal, if properly presented at the AGAINST Annual Meeting, to enable stockholders holding 15% or more of our common stock to call special meetings. Important notice regarding the availability of proxy materials for the Annual Meeting to be held on July 16, 2024. Our 2024 Proxy Statement and Annual Report to Stockholders are available at: https:// materials.proxyvote.com/052769 By Order of the Board of Directors, Ruth Ann Keene Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary June 14, 2024

Table of Contents Proxy Summary 1 Environment, Social, and Governance Programs 6 Governance and our Board of Directors 10 Our Board of Directors 10 Skills, Experience and Knowledge of Director Nominees 11 Independence of the Board 11 Director Nominees 12 Board Leadership Structure 18 Stockholder Engagement 18 Fiscal Year 2024 Board Meetings 18 Board Committees 19 Independence of the Board and our Governance Practices 21 Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions 22 Director Orientation and Continuing Education 22 Director Stock Ownership Policy 22 Outside Board Memberships 23 Director Selection, Qualifications, and Evaluations 23 Stockholder Recommendations and Nominations of Director Candidates 24 Corporate Governance Guidelines 24 Code of Business Conduct and Code of Ethics 24 Risk Oversight 25 Executive Succession Planning and Leadership Development 25 Board Evaluations 25 Contacting the Board 26 Executive Compensation 27 Compensation Discussion and Analysis 27 Executive Summary 27 The Compensation-Setting Process 30 Competitive Compensation Positioning and Peer Group 32 Principal Elements of the Executive Compensation Program 33 Executive Benefits 39 Employment Agreement and Post-Employment Compensation 39 Compensation Committee Report 43 Summary Compensation Table 44 Grants of Plan-Based Awards in Fiscal Year 2024 45 Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year 2024 Year End 47 Option Exercises and Stock Vested in Fiscal Year 2024 48 Non-qualified Deferred Compensation for Fiscal Year 2024 48 CEO Pay Ratio 48 Pay versus Performance 49

Change-in-Control Arrangements, Severance Plan, Retirement Arrangements, and Employment Agreement 54 Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control 57 Compensation of Directors 60 Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management 65 Equity Compensation Plan Information 66 Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports 66 Report of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors 67 Proposal One: Election of Directors 68 Proposal Two: Ratification of the Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 69 Principal Accounting Fees and Services 69 Pre-Approval of Audit and Non-Audit Services 69 Rotation 70 Proposal Three: Non-Binding Vote to Approve Compensation for Named Executive Officers 71 Stockholder Engagement on Executive Compensation 71 Compensation Guiding Principles 71 Leading Compensation Governance Practices 72 Proposal Four: Amend and Restate Our Certificate of Incorporation to Permit Stockholders to Call Special 73 Meetings and to Eliminate Inoperative Provisions Proposal Five: Stockholder Proposal to Allow Stockholders to Call Special Meetings 76 Information About the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders 79 Other Matters 85 Appendix A - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures A-1 Appendix B - Proposed Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation B-1 Appendix C - Proposed Amended and Restated Bylaws Section 2.3 C-1

Special Note About Forward-Looking Statements This proxy statement includes statements regarding future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions and prospects that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this proxy statement. The words "will," "expects," "could," "would," "may," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "targets," "estimates," "looks for," "looks to," "continues" and similar expressions, as well as statements regarding our focus for the future, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Each of the forward-looking statements we make in this proxy statement involves risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" of our Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this proxy statement. We undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to the forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this proxy statement, except as required by law. No Incorporation By Reference This proxy statement includes several website addresses and references to additional materials found on those websites. These websites and materials are not incorporated by reference herein. Fiscal Year Our fiscal year ends on January 31. References to "fiscal year 2024," for example, refer to the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024.

Proxy Summary Fiscal Year 2024 Strategic Priorities and Performance Highlights Autodesk empowers innovators to achieve the new possible, delivering technology that enables our customers to achieve better outcomes for their products, businesses, and the world. In fiscal year 2024, we delivered record revenue and operating income while maintaining healthy free cash flow through the first year of our transition from up- front to annual billings for multi-year contracts. The most significant free cash flow headwinds from this transition are now behind us which means our free cash flow reached its trough during fiscal 2024 and will mechanically rebuild over the next few years. We achieved strong financial and competitive performance in fiscal 2024 despite macroeconomic, policy, and geopolitical headwinds. Several factors contributed to our performance, including strong renewal rates, resilient new business growth, and expansion from a large renewal cohort of enterprise business agreements which included up- front revenue. Our resilience comes from our subscription business model and our product and customer diversification, which balances growth across different regions and industries. Disciplined and focused execution and strategic deployment of capital through the economic cycle will drive even greater operational velocity and efficiency within Autodesk, which will free up further resources to invest in our industry clouds and capabilities, including AI, and sustain margin improvement. By introducing a new transaction model to engage more directly with our customers and solution providers, we are approaching the final phase of modernizing our go-to-market motion, which has involved updating our infrastructure, retiring old systems and business models, and nurturing more direct relationships with our customers and ecosystem. We are also undertaking a multi-year process to evolve our products into lifecycle solutions within and between our industry clouds, powered by shared platform services, and with Autodesk's Data Model at its core. Together, these will enable Autodesk, our customers, and partners, to build more valuable, data-driven, and connected products and services. Empowering innovators with design-and-make technology to achieve the new possible enables them to build and manufacture efficiently and sustainably. We continue to execute well in challenging times and look forward to the years ahead with excitement and optimism. Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights Total revenue was $5.50 billion, an increase of 10 percent as reported, and 13 percent on a constant currency basis. Recurring revenue represents 98 percent of total.

GAAP operating income was $1.13 billion, compared to $989 million last year. GAAP operating margin was 21 percent, up 1 percentage point.

Total non-GAAP income from operations was $1.96 billion, compared to $1.79 billion last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 36 percent, flat compared to the prior period. (1)

non-GAAP income from operations was $1.96 billion, compared to $1.79 billion last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 36 percent, flat compared to the prior period. Cash flow from operating activities decreased to $1.31 billion, compared to $2.07 billion in fiscal 2023. Free cash flow decreased to $1.28 billion, compared to $2.03 billion in fiscal 2023. (1) Our free cash flow experienced a trough during fiscal year 2024 due to our transition from up-front to annual billings for multi- year contracts.

Our free cash flow experienced a trough during fiscal year 2024 due to our transition from up-front to annual billings for multi- year contracts. GAAP diluted net income per share was $4.19, compared to $3.78 last year.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $7.60, compared to $6.63 last year. (1)

diluted net income per share was $7.60, compared to $6.63 last year. 1-Y Total Shareholder Return is 18% from fiscal year 2023. 5-Y Total Shareholder Return is 72% from fiscal year 2019. _________________ (1) A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in Appendix A. 2024 Proxy Statement | 1

Corporate Governance Highlights Our Board of Directors and Governance We believe that by staying true to our values, investing in our broader community, and focusing relentlessly on the outcomes we seek, we will fulfill our vision of a better world, designed and made for all. One of the key components to achieving our goal is the adoption of strong governance practices, informed by conversations with and participation from our stockholders. Having a highly qualified and independent Board that is well suited to continue providing effective oversight of our rapidly evolving business is crucial to our long-term success. Our Board believes that having a diverse mix of directors with complementary qualifications, expertise, and attributes is essential to meeting its oversight responsibility. Our director nominees provide our Board with a balance of relevant critical skills and an effective mix of experience, knowledge, and diverse viewpoints. Of our 11 Board nominees, 9 are independent. Having an independent Board is a key component of our governance strategy. Our Board is committed to ensuring that stockholder feedback informs our strong governance practices. In fiscal year 2024, members of our management team and, in certain instances, independent members of our Board continued our regular outreach and contacted stockholders representing approximately 50% of our outstanding shares and provided stockholder feedback to the Board. Our Director Nominees The following table provides summary information about each of our director nominees. Each director is elected annually by a majority of votes cast. Each of our directors, other than Dr. Anagnost, our Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Rafael, our Interim Chief Financial Officer, is an "independent director" within the meaning of applicable Nasdaq Global Select Market ("NASDAQ") listing standards. The following table reflects changes in certain board committee leadership and membership as of June 12, 2024. Name Age Director Principal Occupation Independent Committees Since AC CHRC CGNC Andrew Anagnost 59 2017 President and Chief Executive Officer, Autodesk, Inc. Stacy J. Smith 61 2011 Executive Chairman, Kioxia Corporation ü ü CB Former Chief Financial Officer, ü ü Karen Blasing 67 2018 À Guidewire Software, Inc. Former Chief Executive Officer, ü C Reid French 52 2017 Applied Systems, Inc. Dean of the College of Engineering at The Ohio State ü ü Dr. Ayanna Howard 52 2019 University; CTO, Co-founder, Zyrobotics Former Chief Executive Officer, ü ü ü Blake Irving 64 2019 GoDaddy Inc. Former Chief Executive Officer, ü C Mary T. McDowell 59 2010 Mitel Networks Corporation Former Chief Executive Officer, ü ü À Stephen Milligan 60 2018 Western Digital Corporation Adviser and Operating Partner, ü C Lorrie M. Norrington 64 2011 Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC Betsy Rafael* 62 2013 Interim Chief Financial Officer, Autodesk, Inc., Former Chief Transformation Officer, GoDaddy Inc. Rami Rahim 53 2022 Chief Executive Officer, Juniper Networks, Inc. ü ü CB Non-Executive Chair of Board C Committee Chair ü Member À Financial Expert, as defined in the rules of the SEC AC Audit Committee CHRC Compensation and Human Resources Committee CGNC Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee Ms. Rafael is now our Interim Chief Financial Officer, is not currently an independent director, and is no longer a member of the Audit Committee 2 | AUTODESK, INC.

Our Director Nominees' Diversity and Skills Metrics Our Board includes one female director who identifies as African American, one director who identifies as Middle- Eastern and one female director who identifies as LGBTQ+. ** Director tenure is measured by completed years of service from the initial month of service through March 31, 2024. 2024 Proxy Statement | 3