Autodesk : Construction Cloud Expands with Powerful New Project Management, Quantification and Design Coordination Products

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk University – Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced a new set of products for Autodesk Construction Cloud that further connect data, workflows and teams throughout the entire building lifecycle, from design to operations. Built on a unified platform and common data environment, the new products – Autodesk Build, Autodesk Quantify and Autodesk BIM Collaborate – empower general contractors, specialty trades, designers and owners to drive better business outcomes. Construction teams will have a comprehensive construction management platform with all data in one central location to simplify collaboration, proactively anticipate project changes and provide data-driven guidance for organizational improvement.

"Almost a year ago we introduced Autodesk Construction Cloud, sharing our vision for the most powerful and complete portfolio of construction management products. The new products we announced today represent a huge milestone for connected construction, with Autodesk Build providing an entirely new approach to project management," said Jim Lynch, vice president and general manager of Autodesk Construction Solutions. "We're continuing to deliver on our promise of helping builders across the world catalyze their digital transformation and make construction more predictable, safe and sustainable."

The three new product offerings announced today include:

Autodesk Build: Unites the best of PlanGrid and BIM 360 with additional new functionality to create a comprehensive field and project management solution. Autodesk Build also includes the PlanGrid Build mobile app with additional new capabilities for field workers.

Unites the best of PlanGrid and BIM 360 with additional new functionality to create a comprehensive field and project management solution. Autodesk Build also includes the PlanGrid Build mobile app with additional new capabilities for field workers. Autodesk Quantify: Empowers estimators to automate 2D and 3D quantification from a single comprehensive platform.

Empowers estimators to automate 2D and 3D quantification from a single comprehensive platform. Autodesk BIM Collaborate: Enables project teams to align and execute on design intent by managing the entire design collaboration and coordination workflow from a single solution to reduce rework, improve productivity and accelerate project delivery.

As part of the unified Autodesk Construction Cloud platform, every new product is reinforced by:

Autodesk Docs – underpins the common data environment for every unified product with centralized document management, providing users with seamless navigation and integrated workflows to create a single source of truth across the project lifecycle.

– underpins the common data environment for every unified product with centralized document management, providing users with seamless navigation and integrated workflows to create a single source of truth across the project lifecycle. Insights – delivers analytics from the data collected and analyzed, as well as the ability to export that data; encompasses Construction IQ artificial intelligence to identify and mitigate risk.

– delivers analytics from the data collected and analyzed, as well as the ability to export that data; encompasses Construction IQ artificial intelligence to identify and mitigate risk. Administration – provides centralized user management and permissioning, templates and other tools for project setup, as well as a single authentication method for any unified product.

"The continuous and fluid flow of data is the backbone of our teams' success, with our healthcare projects in particular requiring tremendous scrutiny in inspections and documentation," said Amy Kozlowski, project manager at Herrero Builders. "Autodesk Construction Cloud delivers a unified platform where data and information are centralized. We can immediately get new design details into the hands of preconstruction and construction teams, proactively make adjustments in the field and better understand the health of our project portfolio. With Autodesk Build, we will be able to connect critical field and project management workflows, powering seamless collaboration across locations and devices. Just as importantly, the new products are intuitive and simple to use. Autodesk inherently understands the construction industry and provides technology that fuels success across the entire building lifecycle."

"Construction is about building, not learning how to navigate complicated software," said Sameer Merchant, head of product development, Autodesk Construction Solutions. "Technology should be easy-to-use and effortless to scale – if a construction company grows, its software should grow with it. In developing our new offerings, we incorporated the best-in-class features of existing Autodesk construction products into a common web and mobile framework and integrated them with a shared data platform. As a result, the most loved capabilities will be immediately available within Autodesk Build, Autodesk Quantify and Autodesk BIM Collaborate."

Powerful construction management for the entire building lifecycle from a single platform

Autodesk's new construction management products will connect construction teams, data and workflows across the headquarters, office and jobsite. Available in early 2021, initially offered products include:

Autodesk Build

Autodesk Build delivers a connected set of field execution and project management tools for builders in a single platform that is easy to deploy, adopt and use, while ensuring information sharing and workflows are performed in a tightly-controlled and highly-configurable environment.

By capitalizing on best-in-class features of BIM 360 and PlanGrid while also delivering new functionality, Autodesk Build is integrated with data from all other construction workflows so teams can handle workflows such as project management, quality, safety, cost and project closeout with a single log-in. Autodesk Build establishes a single source of truth for the entire team to minimize miscommunication and mitigate project risk, while standardized data collection for every project enables leaders to make data-driven decisions.

Autodesk Build also enables real-time collaboration between teams in the field and the office with the PlanGrid Build mobile app. With capabilities such RFI creation and issue tracking, and up-to-date drawings and markups, PlanGrid Build ensures changes are immediately available to reduce miscommunication, errors and rework.

For more details on product features and the benefits of Autodesk Build, visit our blog post here.

Autodesk Quantify

Autodesk Quantify is a comprehensive quantification solution for estimating teams that enables both 2D and 3D takeoffs in one cloud-based tool. With Autodesk Quantify, estimators can quickly and accurately quantify elements from both 2D plans and 3D models and manage these elements alongside subsequent documents in a single environment. With all data in a centralized project location, teams can increase transparency and collaboration on their estimates and reduce risk for faster and more competitive bidding.

"Traditionally our estimating process has required multiple solutions, none of which connect or integrate with each other," said John Mack, BIM Department Manager, Dome Construction. "Autodesk Quantify will effectively supercharge the way we do our estimating and create a truly collaborative, customizable takeoff process. For example, with our takeoff data based in the cloud rather than on a desktop, we'll be able to collaborate with different estimators on quantity takeoffs across MEP, concrete, millwork and others all at the same time. Autodesk Quantify is a precision tool that will help our preconstruction team move away from spreadsheets and zero in on perfecting our takeoff workflow."

For more details on product features and the benefits of Autodesk Quantify, visit our blog post here.

Autodesk BIM Collaborate

Autodesk BIM Collaborate brings design collaboration, model coordination and document management to Autodesk Construction Cloud to reduce rework, improve productivity, and accelerate project delivery. Built upon the unified platform, Autodesk BIM Collaborate empowers project teams to align and execute on design intent and constructability by managing the entire design collaboration and coordination workflow within a single, cloud-based solution in a common data environment. Features such as project timeline, aggregated model viewing and change review provide design teams with deep insights into the real-time status of the design phase and help quickly contextualize changes, while model coordination capabilities like clash detection and issues management ensure the highest quality designs are delivered to the field. A BIM Collaborate Pro option will also offer users Revit Cloud Worksharing, Collaboration for Civil 3D and Collaboration for Plant 3D.

For more details on product features and the benefits of Autodesk BIM Collaborate, visit our blog post here. Also announced today are updates to Autodesk's AEC Collection, which you can learn more about by visiting the AEC Collection blog post here.

