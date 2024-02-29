By Ben Glickman

Autodesk projected a higher-than-expected increase in sales in the next fiscal year as the company sees strong demand for its products.

The San Francisco-based design software company reported a profit of $282 million, or $1.31 a share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with $293 million, or $1.35 a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet expected per-share earnings of $1.03.

Stripping out certain one-time items, adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.09, compared with the $1.95 forecast by analysts, according to FactSet.

Revenue rose 11% to $1.47 billion, ahead of the $1.43 billion expected by analysts polled by FactSet. The company's total billings fell 19% to $1.71 billion.

Chief Executive Andrew Anagnost said the company was positioned to be a leader in three-dimensional generative artificial intelligence.

Finance Chief Debbie Clifford said the company had seen robust underlying demand for its products.

Autodesk expects revenue to be $5.99 billion to $6.09 billion in fiscal 2025, representing growth of 9% to 11%. Analysts polled by FactSet expect full-year sales of $5.96 billion.

The company is forecasting adjusted earnings of $7.89 to $8.11 a share in fiscal 2025, compared with the $8.12 expected by analysts.

