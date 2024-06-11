By Mary de Wet

Autodesk reported higher revenue in its fiscal first quarter, boosted by design and subscription-plan sales, after an accounting probe delayed the company's filing of its annual report.

The San Francisco-based design-software company posted net income of $252 million, or $1.16 a share, in the three months ended April 30, up from $161 million, or 75 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected $1.07 a share in earnings.

Adjusted earnings were $1.87 a share, above the $1.80 a share expected by analysts.

Revenue rose 12%, to $1.42 billion.

Design revenue increased 10%, to $1.20 billion, while subscription plan revenue rose 11%, to $1.33 billion. Make revenue was $145 million, an increase of 20%, Autodesk said.

Autodesk said at the end of May that it wouldn't restate previous financial results following a probe that found executives had shifted certain charges and payments to affect results. The company said its investigation found that decisions about spending, collections and accounts payable were informed by how they would affect certain company financial metrics.

The company maintained its second-quarter forecasts of earnings of $1.12 to $1.18 a share on revenue of $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion.

