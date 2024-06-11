First quarter
fiscal 2025 earnings
June 11, 2024
Safe harbor
This presentation contains forward looking statements about revenue, billings, free cash flow, operating margin, EPS, products, future performance, financial and otherwise, and strategy, including statements regarding our progress on our key priorities, business models, guidance for the second fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2025, and our long-term financial objectives. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this presentation, including: our strategy to develop and introduce new products and services and to move to platforms and capabilities, exposing us to risks such as limited customer acceptance (both new and existing customers), costs related to product defects, and large expenditures; global economic and political conditions, including changes in monetary and fiscal policy, foreign exchange headwinds, recessionary fears, supply chain disruptions, resulting inflationary pressures and hiring conditions; geopolitical tension and armed conflicts, extreme weather events, and the COVID-19 pandemic; costs and challenges associated with strategic acquisitions and investments; our ability to successfully implement and expand our transaction model; dependency on international revenue and operations, exposing us to significant international regulatory, economic, intellectual property, collections, currency exchange rate, taxation, political, and other risks; including risks related to the war against Ukraine launched by Russia and our exit from Russia and the current conflict between Israel and Hamas; inability to predict subscription renewal rates and their impact on our future revenue and operating results; existing and increased competition and rapidly evolving technological changes; fluctuation of our financial results, key metrics and other operating metrics; our transition from up front to annual billings for multi-year contracts; deriving a substantial portion of our net revenue from a small number of solutions, including our AutoCAD-based software products and collections; any failure to successfully execute and manage initiatives to realign or introduce new business and sales initiatives, including our new transaction model for Flex; net revenue, billings, earnings, cash flow, or new or existing subscriptions shortfalls; social and ethical issues relating to the use of artificial intelligence in our offerings; our ability to maintain security levels and service performance meeting the expectations of our customers, and the resources and costs required to avoid unanticipated downtime and prevent, detect and remediate performance degradation and security breaches; security incidents or other incidents compromising the integrity of our or our customers' offerings, services, data, or intellectual property; reliance on third parties to provide us with a number of operational and technical services as well as software; our highly complex software, which may contain undetected errors, defects, or vulnerabilities; increasing regulatory focus on privacy issues and expanding laws; governmental export and import controls that could impair our ability to compete in international markets or subject us to liability if we violate the controls; protection of our intellectual property rights and intellectual property infringement claims from others; the government procurement process; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; our debt service obligations; and our investment portfolio consisting of a variety of investment vehicles that are subject to interest rate trends, market volatility, and other economic factors. Our estimates as to tax rate are based on current tax law, including current interpretations of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and could be affected by changing interpretations of that Act, as well as additional legislation and guidance around that Act.
A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in our most recent SEC Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings available at www.sec.gov, including descriptions of the risk factors that may impact us and the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. The forward-looking statements made in this presentation are made as of June 11, 2024. If this presentation is reviewed after June 11, 2024, even if made available by us, on our website or otherwise, it may not contain current or accurate information. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement based on new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
These presentations include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Appendices attached to the presentations for an explanation of management's use of these measures and a reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
First quarter fiscal 2025
$1.11B
Billings
$1.42B
Total revenue
$487M
Free cash flow
35%
Non-GAAP
operating margin
Q1 FY25 revenue mix by product family & geography
MFG
APAC
$268M
Up 9% Y/Y
$264M
M&E and Other
Up 9% Y/Y
$99M
$619M
Americas
$674M
Up 8% Y/Y
Up 12% Y/Y
AEC
Up 16% Y/Y
$376M
$534M
Up 8% Y/Y
Up 13% Y/Y
AutoCAD and
EMEA
AutoCAD LT
Totals may not sum due to rounding.
Outlook
5
Outlook
Q2 FY25(1)
FY25(1)
(ending July 31, 2024)
(ending January 31, 2025)
Revenue (in millions)
$1,475 - $1,490
Billings (in millions)
$5,810 - $5,960
Up 12% - 15%
EPS GAAP
$1.12 - $1.18
Revenue (in millions)(3)
$5,990 - $6,090
Up 9% - 11%
EPS non-GAAP(2)
$1.98 - $2.04
GAAP operating margin
21% - 22%
Non-GAAP operating margin(4)
35% - 36%
EPS GAAP
$4.71 - $4.93
EPS non-GAAP(5)
$7.99 - $8.21
Free cash flow (in millions)(6)
$1,430 - $1,500
- GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations in the appendix.
- Non-GAAPearnings per diluted share excludes $0.80 related to stock-based compensation expense, $0.15 for the amortization of both purchased intangibles and developed technologies, and $0.07 for acquisition-related costs, partially offset by ($0.16) related to GAAP-only tax charges.
- Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and hedge gains/losses, revenue guidance range would be approximately 1 percentage point higher.
- Non-GAAPoperating margin excludes approximately 11% related to stock-based compensation expense, approximately 2% for the amortization of both purchased intangibles and developed technologies, and approximately 1% related to acquisition-related costs.
- Non-GAAPearnings per diluted share excludes $3.16 related to stock-based compensation expense, $0.57 for the amortization of both purchased intangibles and developed technologies, and $0.20 related to acquisition-related
costs, partially offset by ($0.65) related to GAAP-only tax charges.
(6) Free cash flow is cash flow from operating activities less approximately $30 million of capital expenditures.
Non-GAAP FY25 model expectations
INCOME STATEMENT
BALANCE SHEET / CASH FLOW
▪ Other revenue to grow in a similar range as last two years
▪ Capital expenditures to be approximately $30 million
▪ Net revenue retention rate to be in the range of 100 to 110 percent
▪ Long-term deferred revenue as a percent of total deferred
for FY25 at constant currency
revenue to be in the high single digit percent
▪ Gross margins to be approximately flat year over year
▪ Nearly two thirds of free cash flow expected in the second
half of the year (Q1 FY24 FCF benefited from ~$200M of
▪ Other income and expense (net) to be approximately $25 million
multi-year upfront collections)
▪ Effective tax rate of 19 percent
▪ Share count to be broadly consistent with prior years
New transaction model
8
New transaction model
Creates a direct relationship between Autodesk and its customers
Requests a quote from solution provider.
Helps customer with solution design and configures quote in the Autodesk system.
Sends the quote to customer.
Accepts quote and pays
Autodesk
Benefits customers, partners and Autodesk
A direct relationship enables us to understand and serve our customers better
Data-Driven Interactions
Customers will have more personalized and relevant experiences with support and services tailored to their needs.
Self-Service Capabilities
Empowers customers to manage their own transactions, allows Partners to focus on providing value added services.
Predictability
Customers receive consistent pricing regardless of how they buy, and Partners benefit from a predictable financial model.
