By Ben Glickman

Autodesk raised the lower end of its full-year guidance after third-quarter revenue and profit rose more than expected.

The San Francisco-based design software company now expects earnings per share of $3.88 to $3.94 for fiscal 2024, compared with previous guidance of $3.75 to $3.94. Analysts polled by FactSet expect $3.87 a share.

Autodesk now expects revenue of $5.45 billion to $5.465 billion for the fiscal year, compared with prior guidance of $5.405 billion to $5.455 billion. Analysts expect full-year sales of $5.435 billion, according to FactSet.

Autodesk's revenue and profit both rose in the fiscal third quarter, as the company saw larger-than-expected increases in agreements with existing customers.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-21-23 1657ET