Autodesk Up Over 14%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) is currently at $222.05, up $27.44 or 14.1%
--Would be highest close since Aug. 19, 2022, when it closed at $222.59
--On pace for largest percent increase since March 13, 2020, when it rose 16.2%
--Currently up three of the past four days
--Up 3.62% month-to-date
--Down 21.03% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 60.51%
--Down 35.12% from its all-time closing high of $342.27 on Aug. 25, 2021
--Down 31.72% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it closed at $325.21
--Down 33.45% from its 52-week closing high of $333.64 on Nov. 16, 2021
--Up 35.14% from its 52-week closing low of $164.31 on June 16, 2022
--Traded as high as $222.15; highest intraday level since Aug. 25, 2022, when it hit $234.99
--Up 14.15% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 13, 2020, when it rose as much as 16.3%
--Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today
--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
All data as of 3:01:13 PM ET
