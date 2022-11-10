Advanced search
    ADSK   US0527691069

AUTODESK, INC.

(ADSK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59 2022-11-10 pm EST
222.78 USD   +14.48%
03:20pAutodesk Up Over 14%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/01Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call
PR
10/31Establishing Indefiniteness Requires More Than Identifying "Unanswered Questions" Part II
AQ
Autodesk Up Over 14%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

11/10/2022 | 03:20pm EST
Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) is currently at $222.05, up $27.44 or 14.1%


--Would be highest close since Aug. 19, 2022, when it closed at $222.59

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 13, 2020, when it rose 16.2%

--Currently up three of the past four days

--Up 3.62% month-to-date

--Down 21.03% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 60.51%

--Down 35.12% from its all-time closing high of $342.27 on Aug. 25, 2021

--Down 31.72% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it closed at $325.21

--Down 33.45% from its 52-week closing high of $333.64 on Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 35.14% from its 52-week closing low of $164.31 on June 16, 2022

--Traded as high as $222.15; highest intraday level since Aug. 25, 2022, when it hit $234.99

--Up 14.15% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 13, 2020, when it rose as much as 16.3%

--Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 3:01:13 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1519ET

