Autodesk Up Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2022 -- Data Talk

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) is currently at $208.92, up $17.29 or 9.02%

--Would be highest close since April 5, 2022, when it closed at $211.55

--On pace for largest percent increase since April 6, 2020, when it rose 9.58%

--Currently up three consecutive days; up 16.36% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending March 7, 2018, when it rose 18.42%

--Up 10.38% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Dec. 2021, when it rose 10.62%

--Down 25.7% year-to-date

--Down 38.96% from its all-time closing high of $342.27 on Aug. 25, 2021

--Down 26.92% from 52 weeks ago (May 28, 2021), when it closed at $285.86

--Down 38.96% from its 52-week closing high of $342.27 on Aug. 25, 2021

--Up 16.36% from its 52-week closing low of $179.55 on May 24, 2022

--Traded as high as $209.97; highest intraday level since April 5, 2022, when it hit $218.58

--Up 9.57% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 28, 2022, when it rose as much as 9.74%

--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Third best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 2:01:25 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1421ET