  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Autodesk, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADSK   US0527691069

AUTODESK, INC.

(ADSK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/27 07:51:44 pm BST
208.27 USD   +8.68%
07:22pAutodesk Up Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2022 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:02pEquites, Treasuries Higher Midday After April Goods Trade Deficit Shrinks
MT
05:27pAutodesk Reports Higher Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Profit; Revises Fiscal 2023 Guidance -- Shares Climb Friday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Autodesk Up Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2022 -- Data Talk

05/27/2022 | 07:22pm BST
Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) is currently at $208.92, up $17.29 or 9.02%


--Would be highest close since April 5, 2022, when it closed at $211.55

--On pace for largest percent increase since April 6, 2020, when it rose 9.58%

--Currently up three consecutive days; up 16.36% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending March 7, 2018, when it rose 18.42%

--Up 10.38% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Dec. 2021, when it rose 10.62%

--Down 25.7% year-to-date

--Down 38.96% from its all-time closing high of $342.27 on Aug. 25, 2021

--Down 26.92% from 52 weeks ago (May 28, 2021), when it closed at $285.86

--Down 38.96% from its 52-week closing high of $342.27 on Aug. 25, 2021

--Up 16.36% from its 52-week closing low of $179.55 on May 24, 2022

--Traded as high as $209.97; highest intraday level since April 5, 2022, when it hit $218.58

--Up 9.57% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 28, 2022, when it rose as much as 9.74%

--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Third best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 2:01:25 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1421ET

Analyst Recommendations on AUTODESK, INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 5 013 M - 3 974 M
Net income 2023 756 M - 599 M
Net cash 2023 226 M - 179 M
P/E ratio 2023 56,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 41 685 M 41 685 M 33 044 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,27x
EV / Sales 2024 6,98x
Nbr of Employees 12 600
Free-Float 99,7%
Technical analysis trends AUTODESK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 191,63 $
Average target price 256,79 $
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Anagnost President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Deborah Lynn Clifford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stacy J. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Venmal Arasu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Steven M. Blum Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTODESK, INC.-33.66%41 685
ADOBE INC.-27.94%193 064
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.06%45 809
WORKDAY INC.-38.45%42 654
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.5.14%39 000
DATADOG, INC.-49.68%28 235