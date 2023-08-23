Aug 23 (Reuters) - Autodesk forecast third-quarter revenue above market estimates on Wednesday, as customers look to optimize their industrial and design software amid growing demand in the construction sector.

Shares of the San Francisco-based company rose 6% in after market trading.

As civil projects ramp up, customers in the construction sector are looking to make the most of software offered by companies such as Autodesk. Analysts see the backlog for construction projects contributing to healthy demand for design tools in 2023.

The company, whose AutoCAD software is used by construction, engineering and manufacturing companies, expects third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion, above estimates of $1.38 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

It expects third-quarter earnings per share to be in the range of $1.97 to $2.03, above estimates of $1.92.

Autodesk, which has partnerships with companies such as Nvidia, reported revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter ended July 31, above estimates of $1.32 billion.

The company's Architecture, Engineering and Construction segment reported a 11% rise in revenue from a year earlier to $627 million.

Rival Ansys had also reported record second-quarter revenue earlier this month.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.91 per share, compared with estimates of a profit of $1.73 per share.

