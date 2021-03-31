Autodesk : Completes Acquisition of Innovyze, Provider of Smart Water Infrastructure Modeling, Simulation, and Predictive Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2021 - Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has announced the completion of its acquisition of Innovyze, Inc. for $1 billion net of cash subject to working capital and tax closing adjustments. The acquisition positions Autodesk as a leading global provider of end-to-end digital solutions from design to operations of water infrastructure, accelerates Autodesk's digital twin strategy, and creates a clearer path to a more sustainable and digitized water industry.

Autodesk and Innovyze's complementary technologies and long-list of shared customers offer significant value to the industry at large. Additionally, the acquisition will enhance Autodesk's growth potential by expanding Innovyze's global footprint and presence across the water infrastructure value chain from design through construction to operations and maintenance.

Built on the Innovyze Info360.com platform, Info360 Insight unifies water utility data in the cloud, applying sophisticated analytics, modeling, and alerting tools to make operational information more accessible, reliable, and actionable

Innovyze's innovative software for the water industry is trusted by approximately 3,000 customers worldwide. Customers include public and private utility companies in many of the most populous cities across five continents. These include a majority of ENR's top design firms, and leading environmental and engineering consultancies.

'We make investment decisions based on the potential value to Autodesk and to our customers, and increasingly, we give significant consideration to an investment's impact on sustainability, as we did with our Spacemaker acquisition last year,' said Andrew Anagnost, CEO and president of Autodesk. 'Innovyze is no different. Responsibly managing our use of water runs parallel to successfully sustaining life. This is a software acquisition, but also a clear statement of Autodesk's corporate commitment to improve our planet.'

Innovyze's modeling, simulation, asset performance management and operational analytics solutions enable more cost-effective water distribution and collection infrastructure, more sustainably designed drainage systems, and centralizes infrastructure asset visibility to optimize capital and operational expenses. Innovyze is also a global leader in digital twin technology for water infrastructure and the acquisition accelerates Autodesk's digital twin strategy, which includes the recent launch of Autodesk Tandem.

Together, these capabilities allow civil engineers, water utility companies, plant operators and water experts the ability to better respond to issues before they become emergencies and to improve planning for the future.

'Water is life, and safely and sustainably managing water from cloud to ocean has been Innovyze's mission for more than thirty years,' said Colby Manwaring, CEO of Innovyze. 'Autodesk and Innovyze's technologies could not be more complementary, which will accelerate our shared vision for improving our resilience to climate change and quality of life for all communities.'

