Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Autodesk, Inc. (“Autodesk” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ADSK) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 1, 2024, Autodesk disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its annual report due to “an internal investigation with the assistance of outside counsel and advisors, regarding the Company’s free cash flow and non-GAAP operating margin practices.”

On this news, Autodesk’s stock price fell $10.73, or 4.1%, to close at $248.71 per share on April 2, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Autodesk securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

