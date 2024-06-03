10:39 ET -- Autodesk is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Autodesk said on Friday it won't restate previous financial results following a probe of its accounting practices that found executives had shifted certain charges and payments to affect results. The design-software company said its investigation found that decisions about spending, collections and accounts payable were informed by how they would affect certain company financial metrics. To address the issue, the audit committee proposed reviews of certain processes, assessing company organizational responsibilities and bolstering policies related to the matters investigated. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

