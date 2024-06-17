10:01 ET -- Autodesk is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Wall Street Journal reported that Starboard Value has a roughly $500 million stake in Autodesk, and is pushing for changes at the design-software maker, according to people familiar with the matter. Starboard met with Autodesk executives in recent weeks to discuss its concerns, causing the stock to drop. The activist thinks the company should improve its margins and make changes to its board, the people said. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

