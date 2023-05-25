Autogrill signs EUR700 million contract with Dufry

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Autogrill Spa on Thursday approved the signing, as borrower, of an intercompany, revolving, multi-currency, cd downstream financing agreement of up to EUR700 million with Dufry Financial Services BV, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Autogrill's controlling shareholder Dufry AG.

The funds from the downstream dinancing will be used by Autogrill, inter alia, to repay its indebtedness pursuant to the change of control clauses in the EUR1 billion bank loan agreement entered into by Autogrill and its U.S. subsidiary HMSHost Corporation and already disclosed to the market on Oct. 28, 2021, the company recalls in a note.

"The signing of the agreement regarding the downstream financing is a related party transaction as Dufry Financial Services and Autogrill are subject to the common control of Dufry and, in view of the amount, also as a related party transaction of greater significance."

In addition, the board of directors approved the signing of the agreement governing the downstream financing following the unanimous issuance by the members of the Related Party Transactions Committee of a favorable binding opinion regarding the company's interest in the completion of the transaction and the appropriateness and substantive fairness of its terms.

Autogrill closed 0.4 percent in the red at EUR6.70 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.