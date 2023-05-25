Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Autogrill
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGL   

AUTOGRILL

(AGL)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-25 am EDT
6.700 EUR   -0.37%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Autogrill signs EUR700 million contract with Dufry

05/25/2023 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Autogrill Spa on Thursday approved the signing, as borrower, of an intercompany, revolving, multi-currency, cd downstream financing agreement of up to EUR700 million with Dufry Financial Services BV, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Autogrill's controlling shareholder Dufry AG.

The funds from the downstream dinancing will be used by Autogrill, inter alia, to repay its indebtedness pursuant to the change of control clauses in the EUR1 billion bank loan agreement entered into by Autogrill and its U.S. subsidiary HMSHost Corporation and already disclosed to the market on Oct. 28, 2021, the company recalls in a note.

"The signing of the agreement regarding the downstream financing is a related party transaction as Dufry Financial Services and Autogrill are subject to the common control of Dufry and, in view of the amount, also as a related party transaction of greater significance."

In addition, the board of directors approved the signing of the agreement governing the downstream financing following the unanimous issuance by the members of the Related Party Transactions Committee of a favorable binding opinion regarding the company's interest in the completion of the transaction and the appropriateness and substantive fairness of its terms.

Autogrill closed 0.4 percent in the red at EUR6.70 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOGRILL -0.37% 6.7 Real-time Quote.4.07%
DUFRY AG -0.55% 41.29 Delayed Quote.7.82%
Financials
Sales 2023 4 399 M 4 718 M 4 718 M
Net income 2023 69,2 M 74,2 M 74,2 M
Net Debt 2023 1 615 M 1 732 M 1 732 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,3x
Yield 2023 0,66%
Capitalization 2 568 M 2 754 M 2 754 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
EV / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 38 527
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart AUTOGRILL
Duration : Period :
Autogrill Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOGRILL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,73 €
Average target price 7,03 €
Spread / Average Target 4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Roverato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Camillo Rossotto Chief Financial & Sustainability Officer
Bruno Chiomento Independent Chairman
Aldo Papa Group Chief Engineering & Procurement Officer
Ernesto Albanese Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOGRILL4.07%2 764
STARBUCKS CORPORATION0.41%114 187
COMPASS GROUP PLC14.11%47 094
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.16.00%19 404
SODEXO13.99%16 025
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-23.21%12 244
