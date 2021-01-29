Autogrill: update on the planned capital increase with pre-emptive rights

Intesa Sanpaolo - IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division and UniCredit Corporate & Investment Banking become parties to the pre-underwriting agreement relating to the capital increase with pre-emptive rights

IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division and UniCredit Corporate & Investment Banking become parties to the pre-underwriting agreement relating to the capital increase with pre-emptive rights The Report of the Board of Directors on the only item on the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting has been published

Milan, 29 January 2021 - Further to the announcements made on 21 and 22 January 2021 in relation to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Autogrill S.p.A. called for next 25 February to resolve on the granting of a mandate to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital on an pre-emptive right basis for a maximum amount of Euro 600 million, Autogrill announces that, today, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. - IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division and UniCredit Corporate & Investment Banking become parties to the pre-underwriting agreement entered into on last 22 January with Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A..

Under the terms of the pre-underwriting agreement, as integrated, all of the aforementioned institutions will act as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners and have undertaken to enter into an underwriting agreement (at terms and conditions in line with market practice) for the subscription and release of any new shares not subscribed following the auction of the unexercised pre-emptive rights, up to the maximum amount of the capital increase.

Furthermore, in the context of the transaction, Autogrill intends also to appoint Bank of America Securities Inc. as Co-Global Coordinator in relation to the capital increase; as soon as this role is formalised, the Company will promptly inform the public.

Finally, Autogrill informs that the Report of the Board of Directors on the sole item on the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for 25 February 2021 has been made available to the public at the authorised storage mechanism 1Info (www.1info.it) and deposited at the Company's registered office, and is also available on the Company's website at www.autogrill.com, Governance - Shareholders' Meeting section.

This communication does not constitute an offer or an invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities. The securities referred to herein have not been registered and will not be registered in the United States under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or in Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would require the approval of local authorities or otherwise be unlawful. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless such securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available.

