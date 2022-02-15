Autogrill: FY2021 revenue of €2.6bn, Free Cash Flow in excess of +€100m

Milan, 15 February 2022 - The Board of Directors of Autogrill S.p.A. (Milan: AGL IM) today reviewed and approved the preliminary consolidated revenue performance for the twelve months ended 31 December 2021.

Like for Like

Consolidated revenue of €2,596.8m in 2021, an increase of 32.8% at constant exchange rates (+30.9% at current exchange rates) compared to €1,983.7m recorded in 2020

Like for like revenue performance: +39.0%

74% of total stores open as of 31 December 2021

Revenue up 112% at constant exchange rate in the month of December 2021 compared to December 2020

New openings and closings: the new openings at airports in North America (Salt Lake City and Las Vegas) were partially offset by the footprint rationalization across all geographies

Disposals: disposals of the motorways business in North America (-€68.3m) and concession business in Spain (-€25.5m)

Calendar: negative impact of €5.0m due to the fact that 2020 was a leap year

Currency: negative impact of €28.5m, mainly due to the depreciation of the US Dollar against the Euro

North America: like for like performance of +66.9% in 2021

Revenue up 132% at constant exchange rate in the month of December 2021 compared to December 2020

71% of total stores open as of 31 December 2021

International: like for like performance of -14.0% in 2021

Revenue up 150% at constant exchange rate in the month of December 2021 compared to December 2020

57% of total stores open as of 31 December 2021

Europe: like for like performance of +27.8% in 2021