Autogrill: FY2021 revenue of 2.6bn, Free Cash Flow in excess of +100m

02/15/2022 | 05:37am EST
Autogrill: FY2021 revenue of €2.6bn, Free Cash Flow in excess of +€100m

Preliminary figures as of 31 December 20211

  • Revenue: €2,596.8m (€1,983.7m in FY2020), +32.8% at constant exchange rates2 (+30.9% at current exchange rates)
    • Like for like performance3 of +39.0%, with continuous improvement during the year
    • 74% of stores open as of 31 December 2021
    • Revenue in the month of December 2021 up 112% vs. December 2020 at constant exchange rates
    • Performance driven by North America and Italy (respectively +57.1% and +33.6% compared to FY2020 at constant exchange rates)
  • New wins and renewals: approximately €4.3bn4, mainly related to the extension of existing contracts

2021 preliminary figures further improved compared to guidance:

  • FY2021 Free Cash Flow5 guidance in excess of +€100m from previous guidance between +€35m and +€50m
    • Net financial indebtedness excluding lease receivables and lease liabilities at the end of 2021 of around €200m; liquidity (cash and available credit facilities) of around €1bn
  • FY2021 Underlying6 EBIT margin of around -0.5% from previous guidance between -2.5% and -1.5%
  • FY2021 Underlying Net Result of around -€110m from previous guidance between -€170m and -€150m
  • FY2021 Capex / revenue of around 5.5% from previous guidance of not above 6.0%
  1. Preliminary and non-audited data
  2. Average €/$ FX rates:
    • FY 2021: 1.1827
    • FY 2020: 1.1422
  4. The change in like for like revenue is calculated by excluding from revenue at constant exchange rates the impact of new openings, closings, acquisitions, disposals and calendar effect. Please refer to "Definitions" for the detailed calculation.
  5. Overall value of the contracts calculated as the sum of expected sales of each contract for its entire duration, converted to € at 2021 current exchange rates
  6. FCF = free cash flow is the cash from the normal business operations after subtracting any money spent on capex, and excluding the cash flows relating to extraordinary operations (e.g. acquisitions, disposals, equity raisings, debt refinancing). Free cash flow is calculated as follows: EBITDA +/- change in net working capital +/- non-cash costs and revenues already included in the EBITDA - MAG paid +/- financial income and charges (excluding costs paid in connection with early repayment of debt) +/- net tax - capital expenditures.
  7. Underlying: an alternative performance measure calculated by excluding certain revenue or cost items in order to improve the interpretation of the Group's normalized profitability for the period. Please refer to "Definitions" for the detailed calculation

1

    • Revenue of €2.6bn in FY2021 resulted in the high-end of the range of the previous guidance between €2.3bn and €2.6bn
  • FY2024 targets remain unchanged

2

Milan, 15 February 2022 - The Board of Directors of Autogrill S.p.A. (Milan: AGL IM) today reviewed and approved the preliminary consolidated revenue performance for the twelve months ended 31 December 2021.

Organic growth

€m

FY 2021

FY 2020

FX

Like for Like

Openings

Closings

Acquisitions

Disposals Calendar

North America (*)

1,302.6

855.8

(26.6)

505.0

66.9%

43.0

(6.3)

-

(68.3)

-

International

190.9

230.0

(1.1)

(30.6)

-14.0%

2.5

(8.3)

-

-

(1.6)

Europe

1,103.3

897.9

(0.8)

237.1

27.8%

14.7

(16.5)

-

(25.5)

(3.4)

Italy

766.5

573.9

-

188.2

33.1%

9.3

(3.4)

-

-

(1.5)

Other European

336.9

324.0

(0.8)

48.9

17.3%

5.4

(13.1)

-

(25.5)

(1.9)

countries

Total REVENUE

2,596.8

1,983.7

(28.5)

711.3

39.0%

60.2

(31.2)

-

(93.8)

(5.0)

(*)North America - m$

1,540.6

977.5

3.1

597.3

66.9%

50.9

(7.5)

-

(80.8)

-

  • Consolidated revenue of €2,596.8m in 2021, an increase of 32.8% at constant exchange rates (+30.9% at current exchange rates) compared to €1,983.7m recorded in 2020
  • Like for like revenue performance: +39.0%
    • 74% of total stores open as of 31 December 2021
  • Revenue up 112% at constant exchange rate in the month of December 2021 compared to December 2020
  • New openings and closings: the new openings at airports in North America (Salt Lake City and Las Vegas) were partially offset by the footprint rationalization across all geographies
  • Disposals: disposals of the motorways business in North America (-€68.3m) and concession business in Spain (-€25.5m)
  • Calendar: negative impact of €5.0m due to the fact that 2020 was a leap year
  • Currency: negative impact of €28.5m, mainly due to the depreciation of the US Dollar against the Euro
  • North America: like for like performance of +66.9% in 2021
    • Revenue up 132% at constant exchange rate in the month of December 2021 compared to December 2020
    • 71% of total stores open as of 31 December 2021
  • International: like for like performance of -14.0% in 2021
    • Revenue up 150% at constant exchange rate in the month of December 2021 compared to December 2020
    • 57% of total stores open as of 31 December 2021
  • Europe: like for like performance of +27.8% in 2021
    • Revenue up 69% at constant exchange rate in the month of December 2021 compared to December 2020
    • 92% of total stores open as of 31 December 2021 (Italy: 96%; Other European countries: 87%)

3

Group revenue by channel

Organic growth

€m

FY 2021

FY 2020

FX

Like for Like

Openings

Closings

Acquisitions Disposals Calendar

Airports

1,427.1

961.5

(22.9)

470.7

51.3%

38.2

(15.0)

-

(3.4)

(2.0)

Motorways

1,002.3

867.7

(5.4)

220.4

28.9%

18.2

(13.4)

-

(83.0)

(2.2)

Other Channels

167.5

154.5

(0.1)

20.2

14.1%

3.8

(2.7)

-

(7.3)

(0.9)

Total REVENUE

2,596.8

1,983.7

(28.5)

711.3

39.0%

60.2

(31.2)

-

(93.8)

(5.0)

Change

€m

FY 2021

FY 2020

Current FX

Constant FX

Airports

1,427.1

961.5

48.4%

52.1%

Motorways

1,002.3

867.7

15.5%

16.2%

Other channels

167.5

154.5

8.4%

8.5%

Total Revenue

2,596.8

1,983.7

30.9%

32.8%

Group revenue by geography

Change

€m

FY 2021

FY 2020

Current FX

Constant FX

North America

1,302.6

855.8

52.2%

57.1%

International

190.9

230.0

-17.0%

-16.6%

Europe

1,103.3

897.9

22.9%

23.0%

Italy

766.5

573.9

33.6%

33.6%

Other European

336.9

324.0

4.0%

4.2%

countries

Total Revenue

2,596.8

1,983.7

30.9%

32.8%

New wins and renewals

  • New wins and renewals of approximately €4.3bn4, with average duration of approximately 3 years:
    • Contract renewals: approximately €3.7bn (including the two-year extension on the Italian motorway network following the measures taken by the Government to counter the impacts of the pandemic)
    • Newly won contracts: approximately €0.5bn
  • Limited tender activity in 2021 due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic

4

Revenue by geography

North America

  • Revenue of $1,540.6m in 2021, an increase of 57.1% at constant exchange rates (+57.6% at current exchange rate) compared to $977.5m in 2020
    • Like for like revenue performance of +66.9%
    • 71% stores open as of 31 December 2021
    • Revenue up 132% at constant exchange rates in the month of December 2021 vs. December 2020
    • Sale of the US motorways business in July 2021

Revenue bridge

+66.9%

1,500

1,300

597

1,100

3

51

$1,541m

900

$978m

(81)

(7)

700

500

FY 2020

FX

Acquisitions Disposals Openings

Closings Like for like

FY 2021

Revenue by geography

FY 2021

FY 2020

Change

$m

Current FX

Constant FX

US

1,489.8

932.2

59.8%

59.8%

Canada

50.8

45.3

12.1%

4.8%

Total Revenue

1,540.6

977.5

57.6%

57.1%

Revenue by channel

FY 2021

FY 2020

Change

$m

Current FX

Constant FX

Airports

1,398.8

803.5

74.1%

73.4%

Motorways

127.6

166.6

-23.4%

-23.4%

Other channels

14.2

7.4

93.4%

93.4%

Total Revenue

1,540.6

977.5

57.6%

57.1%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Autogrill S.p.A. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 10:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
