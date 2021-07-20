Log in
    AGL   IT0001137345

AUTOGRILL S.P.A.

(AGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/20 11:54:37 am
5.551 EUR   +2.68%
11:40aAUTOGRILL S P A : 16.07.2021_Current By-laws
PU
07/07European shares rise as commodity stocks rebound, techs jump
RE
07/07AUTOGRILL S P A : Italy's Autogrill dismisses Dufry tie-up report
RE
Autogrill S p A : 16.07.2021_Current By-laws

07/20/2021 | 11:40am EDT
Autogrill S.p.A. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 15:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 877 M 3 385 M 3 385 M
Net income 2021 -260 M -306 M -306 M
Net Debt 2021 2 744 M 3 229 M 3 229 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 058 M 2 429 M 2 422 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 25 546
Free-Float 66,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5,41 €
Average target price 6,37 €
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianmario Tondato da Ruos Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Camillo Rossotto Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Zannoni Executive Chairman
Aldo Papa Group Chief Engineering & Procurement Officer
Massimo Fasanella d'Amore di Ruffano Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOGRILL S.P.A.15.57%2 001
STARBUCKS CORPORATION7.80%133 195
COMPASS GROUP PLC6.53%38 139
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.13.18%18 856
SODEXO1.36%13 765
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED12.68%5 539