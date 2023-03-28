Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Autogrill S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
Autogrill S P A : Filing of documents of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/10Futures in the red; sell-off on US banks
AN
Europeans down; wait for US macro tomorrow
AN
Autogrill S p A : Filing of documents of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

03/28/2023 | 11:09am EDT
FILING OF DOCUMENTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Milan, 28 March 2023 - With reference to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Autogrill S.p.A. ("Autogrill" or the "Company") called on 9 March 2023 to convene on 19 April 2023, in a single call, at 11:30 a.m., at "Centro Direzionale Milanofiori", Strada 5, Palazzo Z, in Rozzano (MI), the following documents are available to the Shareholders and the public on the central storage mechanism named 1Info(www.1info.it), at the Company's registered office and secondary headquarters, as well as on the Company's website at www.autogrill.com, Governance - Meeting section:

  • (i) the Board of Directors' report on item 4 on the agenda, with the full text of the proposed resolutions, prepared pursuant to Article 125-ter of Italian Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 ("TUF"); and

  • (ii) the report on remuneration policy and compensation paid, drafted pursuant to Article 123-ter of the TUF.

The reports and documents related to the items on the agenda already published, on 9 March 2023 and on 17 March 2023, in accordance with applicable law, are available to the public on the Company's websitewww.autogrill.com, Governance - Shareholders' Meeting section.

For further information:

Group Corporate Communication Department

Lorenza Rivabene

T: +39 02 4826 3250

Group Strategy, Planning & Control Director

dir.com@autogrill.net

lorenza.rivabene@autogrill.net

Emanuele Isella

Group Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting Manager

T: +39 02 4826 3617

emanuele.isella@autogrill.net

Disclaimer

Autogrill S.p.A. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 15:08:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
