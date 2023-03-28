Autogrill S p A : Filing of documents of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

FILING OF DOCUMENTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Milan, 28 March 2023 - With reference to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Autogrill S.p.A. ("Autogrill" or the "Company") called on 9 March 2023 to convene on 19 April 2023, in a single call, at 11:30 a.m., at "Centro Direzionale Milanofiori", Strada 5, Palazzo Z, in Rozzano (MI), the following documents are available to the Shareholders and the public on the central storage mechanism named 1Info(www.1info.it), at the Company's registered office and secondary headquarters, as well as on the Company's website at www.autogrill.com, Governance - Meeting section:

(i) the Board of Directors' report on item 4 on the agenda, with the full text of the proposed resolutions, prepared pursuant to Article 125-ter of Italian Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 ("TUF"); and

(ii) the report on remuneration policy and compensation paid, drafted pursuant to Article 123-ter of the TUF.

The reports and documents related to the items on the agenda already published, on 9 March 2023 and on 17 March 2023, in accordance with applicable law, are available to the public on the Company's websitewww.autogrill.com, Governance - Shareholders' Meeting section.

For further information: