Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Autogrill S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGL   IT0001137345

AUTOGRILL S.P.A.

(AGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35:45 2023-02-08 am EST
6.610 EUR   +0.12%
02/07Dufry Makes Management Reshuffle After Autogrill Takeover
MT
02/06Autogrill Appoints New CEO, Independent Chairman
MT
02/06Autogrill appoints new CEO and chairman
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Autogrill S p A : Notice of publication of the extract and the essential information relating to the relevant agreements pursuant to Article 122 of the Consolidated Law on Finance among Dufry, Edizione and Schema Beta

02/08/2023 | 12:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Novara, 8 February 2023. Autogrill S.p.A. ("Autogrill") informs that, pursuant to Articles 122 of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998 ("Consolidated Law on Finance") and 129, para. 2, and 130, para. 1, of the regulation adopted with CONSOB resolution No. 11971 of 14 May 1999 ("Issuers' Regulation") and as requested by the parties, the extract pursuant to Article 129 of the Issuers' Regulations and the essential information pursuant to Article 130 of the Issuers' Regulations relating to the relevant agreements pursuant to Article 122 of the Consolidated Law on Finance among Dufry AG ("Dufry"), Edizione S.p.A. ("Edizione") and Schema Beta S.p.A. ("Schema Beta"), entered into in the context of the agreements governing certain Dufry governance aspects following the closing of the strategic business combination transaction between Dufry and Autogrill that took place on 3 February 2023, have been made available to the public, through the authorized storage mechanism 1Info (www.1info.it) and on Autogrill's website (www.autogrill.com), governance > shareholders' agreements section.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Autogrill S.p.A. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 17:56:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AUTOGRILL S.P.A.
02/07Dufry Makes Management Reshuffle After Autogrill Takeover
MT
02/06Autogrill Appoints New CEO, Independent Chairman
MT
02/06Autogrill appoints new CEO and chairman
AN
02/05Dufry Completes Autogrill Stake Acquisition, Plans Mandatory Offer
MT
02/03Dufry AG (SWX:DUFN) completed the acquisition of a 50.3% stake in Isracard..
CI
01/24Europeans in retreat, oil among worst on Mib
AN
01/24Autogrill CEO, Chairman to Step Down Amid Takeover by Dufry
MT
01/24Listings in green except London; TIM leads the Mib.
AN
01/24Autogrill resigns six directors and the chairman of the board of directors
AN
01/23Autogrill S P A : Resignation of six directors of Autogrill, withdrawal of the Chairman fr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 869 M 4 138 M 4 138 M
Net income 2022 -2,33 M -2,49 M -2,49 M
Net Debt 2022 1 714 M 1 834 M 1 834 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1 185x
Yield 2022 0,11%
Capitalization 2 521 M 2 696 M 2 696 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 29 054
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart AUTOGRILL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Autogrill S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOGRILL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,60 €
Average target price 6,99 €
Spread / Average Target 5,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianmario Tondato da Ruos Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Camillo Rossotto Chief Financial & Sustainability Officer
Paolo Roverato Chairman
Aldo Papa Group Chief Engineering & Procurement Officer
Massimo Fasanella d'Amore di Ruffano Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOGRILL S.P.A.2.17%2 696
STARBUCKS CORPORATION5.87%122 774
COMPASS GROUP PLC-1.80%39 566
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.8.14%18 206
SODEXO-2.68%13 595
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION5.22%4 833