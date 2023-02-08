Autogrill S p A : Notice of publication of the extract and the essential information relating to the relevant agreements pursuant to Article 122 of the Consolidated Law on Finance among Dufry, Edizione and Schema Beta

Novara, 8 February 2023. Autogrill S.p.A. ("Autogrill") informs that, pursuant to Articles 122 of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998 ("Consolidated Law on Finance") and 129, para. 2, and 130, para. 1, of the regulation adopted with CONSOB resolution No. 11971 of 14 May 1999 ("Issuers' Regulation") and as requested by the parties, the extract pursuant to Article 129 of the Issuers' Regulations and the essential information pursuant to Article 130 of the Issuers' Regulations relating to the relevant agreements pursuant to Article 122 of the Consolidated Law on Finance among Dufry AG ("Dufry"), Edizione S.p.A. ("Edizione") and Schema Beta S.p.A. ("Schema Beta"), entered into in the context of the agreements governing certain Dufry governance aspects following the closing of the strategic business combination transaction between Dufry and Autogrill that took place on 3 February 2023, have been made available to the public, through the authorized storage mechanism 1Info (www.1info.it) and on Autogrill's website (www.autogrill.com), governance > shareholders' agreements section.