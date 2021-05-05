Autogrill S p A : Publication of the Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2021

Milan, 05 May 2021 - The Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2021, together with the independent auditors' report on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, is available to the Shareholders and the public at the Company's registered office and secondary headquarters, on the authorised storage mechanism '1Info' (www.1info.it), and on the Company's website www.autogrill.com.
