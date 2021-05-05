Log in
Autogrill S p A : Publication of the Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2021

05/05/2021
Milan, 05 May 2021 - The Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2021, together with the independent auditors' report on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, is available to the Shareholders and the public at the Company's registered office and secondary headquarters, on the authorised storage mechanism '1Info' (www.1info.it), and on the Company's website www.autogrill.com.

Disclaimer

Autogrill S.p.A. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 17:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
