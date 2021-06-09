Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Autogrill S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGL   IT0001137345

AUTOGRILL S.P.A.

(AGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Autogrill S p A : Shares in Italy's Autogrill fall ahead of 600 million euro rights issue

06/09/2021 | 06:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Italy's Autogrill fell more than 1% on Wednesday after the caterer unveiled details of a 600 million euro ($731 million) rights issue due to start next week.

The company controlled by the Benetton family said on Tuesday it would offer 130.6 million new shares at a price of 4.59 euros each, a 27.9% discount on the theoretical price of the stock following the issue, or TERP.

After opening down 2.6% on the Milan bourse, the shares were 1.7% lower at 1000 GMT, underperforming a 0.2% drop in Milan's FTSE all-share index.

The launch of the rights issue was expected but analysts said the amount of new shares and the discount on the TERP would weigh on the stock of the company that runs restaurants and bars on motorways and in airports around the world.

"Given the size, which is about one third of the market capitalisation, and due to arbitrages between rights and shares, the stock price could come under downward pressure in coming weeks," broker Bestinver said in a comment.

It also noted that only half of the rights issue would go on the market because the Benettons have committed to subscribe to 50.1% of the new shares to keep their stake unchanged.

Autogrill, which was advised by Lazard on the rights issue, said it wanted to focus on more profitable locations for its restaurants and shift towards higher-margin products after cutting costs aggressively last year to weather the pandemic.

($1 = 0.8205 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AUTOGRILL S.P.A.
06:19aAUTOGRILL S P A  : Shares in Italy's Autogrill fall ahead of 600 million euro ri..
RE
05/25AUTOGRILL S P A  : 30 April 2021 trading update
PU
05/24AUTOGRILL GAINS GROUND ABROAD THROUG : new agreement in Bali Airport
PU
05/20AUTOGRILL : change to corporate events calendar for 2021
PU
05/17AUTOGRILL : the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of 23 April 2021 published
PU
05/05AUTOGRILL S P A  : Publication of the Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 20..
PU
05/04AUTOGRILL : 1Q2021 revenue of 370.6m (-59.3%); free cash flow of -119.7m, in li..
PU
04/23AUTOGRILL S P A  : The Shareholders' Meeting approves the 2020 financial stateme..
PU
04/01AUTOGRILL : filing of annual financial report and shareholders' meeting document..
PU
04/01AUTOGRILL S P A  : Sells US Motorways Business To Blackstone Infrastructure-Led ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 818 M 3 435 M 3 435 M
Net income 2021 -295 M -360 M -360 M
Net Debt 2021 2 887 M 3 518 M 3 518 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 831 M 2 230 M 2 232 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 25 546
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart AUTOGRILL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Autogrill S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOGRILL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6,12 €
Last Close Price 7,29 €
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target -16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -65,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gianmario Tondato da Ruos Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Camillo Rossotto Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Zannoni Executive Chairman
Aldo Papa Group Chief Engineering & Procurement Officer
Massimo Fasanella d'Amore di Ruffano Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOGRILL S.P.A.33.27%2 230
STARBUCKS CORPORATION4.07%131 404
COMPASS GROUP PLC19.44%41 084
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.15.25%18 417
SODEXO16.90%14 382
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED12.72%5 677