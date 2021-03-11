Log in
AUTOGRILL S.P.A.

AUTOGRILL S.P.A.

(AGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Autogrill S p A : upbeat on long-term outlook after posting 2020 loss

03/11/2021 | 03:14pm EST
Bridge restaurant of Italy's Autogrill is seen on the motorway near Fiorenzuola D'arda

MILAN (Reuters) - Autogrill's chief executive said on Thursday he was upbeat about its long-term prospects although the Italian caterer booked a 480 million euro loss last year when the pandemic emptied bars and restaurants it runs in airports and motorways.

The group controlled by the Benetton family said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 82% year-on-year to 155 million euros ($185.75 million).

Sales came in at 2 billion euros, more than halved from 2019.

The Milan-based group said revenue fell about 65% year-on-year at constant exchange rates in January and February this year.

Despite a weak start to the year, it expects revenue to come in at between 2.4 billion and 2.8 billion euros this year and reach 4.7 billion in 2024.

Underlying operating margin, a measure of profitability, is seen touching 6.0% in 2024.

"In the long term, we will unleash Autogrill's full potential and achieve again significant profitable growth, with even higher margins compared to pre-COVID-19," Chief Executive Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos said in a statement.

Autogrill, which plans to launch a rights issue of up to 600 million euros later this year, said it extended the covenant waiver period on some of its credit facilities through Dec. 31 2022, assuming the positive outcome of a covenant test in September 2022.

($1 = 0.8344 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Giulia Segreti and Peter Cooney)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 041 M 2 445 M 2 445 M
Net income 2020 -501 M -600 M -600 M
Net Debt 2020 3 457 M 4 143 M 4 143 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,47x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 683 M 2 014 M 2 017 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart AUTOGRILL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Autogrill S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOGRILL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5,60 €
Last Close Price 6,68 €
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target -16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gianmario Tondato da Ruos Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Camillo Rossotto Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Zannoni Executive Chairman
Aldo Papa Group Chief Engineering & Procurement Officer
Massimo Fasanella d'Amore di Ruffano Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOGRILL S.P.A.21.85%1 995
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-0.40%126 888
COMPASS GROUP PLC15.41%38 206
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.20.07%18 518
SODEXO22.07%14 656
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED7.21%5 429
