Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Autogrill S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGL   IT0001137345

AUTOGRILL S.P.A.

(AGL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:36 2023-01-23 am EST
6.654 EUR   -0.39%
02:12aAutogrill resigns six directors and the chairman of the board of directors
AN
01/23Autogrill S P A : Resignation of six directors of Autogrill, withdrawal of the Chairman from such role and designation of new board members to be appointed by co-optation
PU
01/08Swiss Travel Retailer Dufry Secures Regulatory Nod For Autogrill Purchase
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Autogrill resigns six directors and the chairman of the board of directors

01/24/2023 | 02:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Autogrill Spa announced Monday evening the resignation of six of the company's directors.

Specifically, they are chief executive officer Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos, nonexecutive directors Alessandro Benetton, Franca Bertagnin Benetton, Massimo Di Fasanella d'Amore Di Ruffano, Paolo Zannoni, and independent director Simona Scarpaleggia, as well as chairwoman of the human resources committee and member of the control, risk and corporate governance committee and the committee for related-party transactions.

The resignations will be effective upon the occurrence of the transfer to Dufry AG of the 50.3 percent stake held in Autogrill by Edizione through its wholly owned subsidiary Schema Beta, pursuant to the Combination Agreement of July 11, 2022.

The transfer is expected to be finalized in early February 2023.

In addition, Paolo Roverato announced that he is stepping down as chairman of the board of directors of Autogrill, effective upon the appointment of a new chairman by the board of directors. Paolo Roverato will continue to serve as a director of Autogrill.

Schema Beta has informed the company that, pursuant to the Combination Agreement, Dufry has named Bruno Chiomento, Francisco Javier Gavilan, Nicolas Girotto, Marella Moretti, Emanuela Trentin and Xavier Rossinyol as candidates to be co-opted as members of Autogrill's board of directors effective upon completion of the transfer.

Dufry also named Paolo Roverato as a new candidate for the role of Autogrill's CEO.

In addition, Schema Beta informed the company that Dufry has named: Bruno Chiomento as a new candidate for the role of chairman of Autogrill's board of directors and as a new member of the human resources committee, the control, risk and corporate governance committee and the related party transactions committee; Marella Moretti as a new candidate for the role of chairman of the human resources committee; and Xavier Rossinyol as a new candidate for the role of chairman of the strategy and sustainability committee.

As of today, Autogrill explains, Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos holds 100,063 shares in the company, and is entitled to receive compensation following his resignation.

Autogrill on Monday closed 0.4 percent in the red at EUR6.65 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOGRILL S.P.A. -0.39% 6.654 Delayed Quote.2.97%
DUFRY AG 0.12% 41.6 Delayed Quote.8.02%
PRADA S.P.A. 4.68% 47 Delayed Quote.6.58%
All news about AUTOGRILL S.P.A.
02:12aAutogrill resigns six directors and the chairman of the board of directors
AN
01/23Autogrill S P A : Resignation of six directors of Autogrill, withdrawal of the Chairman fr..
PU
01/08Swiss Travel Retailer Dufry Secures Regulatory Nod For Autogrill Purchase
MT
2022European Commission Approves Dufry's Acquisition of Autogrill
MT
2022Atlantia exit highlights Milan's battle to retain market heavyweights
RE
2022Autogrill S P A : joins the United Nations Global Compact
PU
2022Upmarket food chain Eataly appoints former Autogrill exec as CEO
RE
2022Italy's Autogrill posts 63.6% revenue growth first 8 months
RE
2022Autogrill S P A : Group wins 9 awards at the Airport Food & Beverage (FAB) Conference & Aw..
PU
2022Travel Retailer Dufry Predicts Up to 10% Annual Turnover Growth in Short Term
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 837 M 4 171 M 4 171 M
Net income 2022 6,35 M 6,91 M 6,91 M
Net Debt 2022 1 714 M 1 863 M 1 863 M
P/E ratio 2022 394x
Yield 2022 0,11%
Capitalization 2 541 M 2 762 M 2 762 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 29 054
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart AUTOGRILL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Autogrill S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOGRILL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,65 €
Average target price 7,02 €
Spread / Average Target 5,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianmario Tondato da Ruos Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Camillo Rossotto Chief Financial & Sustainability Officer
Paolo Roverato Chairman
Aldo Papa Group Chief Engineering & Procurement Officer
Massimo Fasanella d'Amore di Ruffano Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOGRILL S.P.A.2.97%2 762
STARBUCKS CORPORATION7.07%120 565
COMPASS GROUP PLC-0.26%41 487
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.7.06%17 937
SODEXO1.54%14 458
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION5.48%5 036