Autogrill resigns six directors and the chairman of the board of directors

(Alliance News) - Autogrill Spa announced Monday evening the resignation of six of the company's directors.

Specifically, they are chief executive officer Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos, nonexecutive directors Alessandro Benetton, Franca Bertagnin Benetton, Massimo Di Fasanella d'Amore Di Ruffano, Paolo Zannoni, and independent director Simona Scarpaleggia, as well as chairwoman of the human resources committee and member of the control, risk and corporate governance committee and the committee for related-party transactions.

The resignations will be effective upon the occurrence of the transfer to Dufry AG of the 50.3 percent stake held in Autogrill by Edizione through its wholly owned subsidiary Schema Beta, pursuant to the Combination Agreement of July 11, 2022.

The transfer is expected to be finalized in early February 2023.

In addition, Paolo Roverato announced that he is stepping down as chairman of the board of directors of Autogrill, effective upon the appointment of a new chairman by the board of directors. Paolo Roverato will continue to serve as a director of Autogrill.

Schema Beta has informed the company that, pursuant to the Combination Agreement, Dufry has named Bruno Chiomento, Francisco Javier Gavilan, Nicolas Girotto, Marella Moretti, Emanuela Trentin and Xavier Rossinyol as candidates to be co-opted as members of Autogrill's board of directors effective upon completion of the transfer.

Dufry also named Paolo Roverato as a new candidate for the role of Autogrill's CEO.

In addition, Schema Beta informed the company that Dufry has named: Bruno Chiomento as a new candidate for the role of chairman of Autogrill's board of directors and as a new member of the human resources committee, the control, risk and corporate governance committee and the related party transactions committee; Marella Moretti as a new candidate for the role of chairman of the human resources committee; and Xavier Rossinyol as a new candidate for the role of chairman of the strategy and sustainability committee.

As of today, Autogrill explains, Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos holds 100,063 shares in the company, and is entitled to receive compensation following his resignation.

Autogrill on Monday closed 0.4 percent in the red at EUR6.65 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

