  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Autogrill S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    AGL   IT0001137345

AUTOGRILL S.P.A.

(AGL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:21 2022-06-17 am EDT
6.186 EUR   +1.08%
09:33aAUTOGRILL : the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of 26 May 2022 published
PU
05/26Italy's Autogrill sees $4 bln in sales this year
RE
05/26AUTOGRILL S P A : The Shareholders' Meeting approves the 2021 financial statements
PU
Autogrill: the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of 26 May 2022 published

06/17/2022 | 09:33am EDT
Rozzano (MI), 17 June 2022 - The minutes of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Autogrill S.p.A. (Milan: AGL IM) held on 26 May 2022 are available to the Shareholders and the public at the Company's registered office and head office, on the authorised storage mechanism "1Info" (www.1info.it), and on the Company's website www.autogrill.com - Governance section - Shareholders' meeting.

Disclaimer

Autogrill S.p.A. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 13:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 731 M 3 921 M 3 921 M
Net income 2022 -9,22 M -9,69 M -9,69 M
Net Debt 2022 1 768 M 1 858 M 1 858 M
P/E ratio 2022 -254x
Yield 2022 0,12%
Capitalization 2 337 M 2 456 M 2 456 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 29 054
Free-Float 49,1%
Technical analysis trends AUTOGRILL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6,12 €
Average target price 7,55 €
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianmario Tondato da Ruos Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Camillo Rossotto Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Roverato Chairman
Aldo Papa Group Chief Engineering & Procurement Officer
Massimo Fasanella d'Amore di Ruffano Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOGRILL S.P.A.-2.02%2 456
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-39.34%81 373
COMPASS GROUP PLC0.67%36 441
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-25.76%13 950
SODEXO-13.63%10 225
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-28.80%4 318