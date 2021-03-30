Autogrill: two lists submitted for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors

Rozzano (MI), 30 March 2021 - With reference to the General Shareholders' Meeting called for 23 April 2021 (single call), Autogrill (Milan: AGL IM) announces that the following two lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors were submitted within the applicable statutory deadline:

 list no. 1, submitted by Schematrentaquattro S.p.A., which holds a stake equal to 50.1% of the share capital (127,454,400 shares), composed as follows:

Effective Statutory Auditors:

1. Massimo Catullo

2. Antonella Carù

3. Stefano Brunello

Alternate Statutory Auditors:

1. Michaela Castelli

2. Marco Boiocchi  list no. 2, submitted by a group of asset management companies, whose total shareholding is equal to 1.64523% of the share capital (4,185,462 shares), as follows:



Effective Statutory Auditors:

Francesca Michela Maurelli

Alternate Statutory Auditors:

Roberto Miccú

The aforementioned lists, accompanied by supporting documentation, are available to shareholders and the public at the Company's registered office and secondary office, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the authorised storage mechanism 1Info (www.1info.it) and on the Company's websitewww.autogrill.com, in the Governance - Shareholders' Meeting section.

