Autogrill: two lists submitted for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors

03/30/2021 | 06:13am EDT
Autogrill: two lists submitted for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors

Rozzano (MI), 30 March 2021 - With reference to the General Shareholders' Meeting called for 23 April 2021 (single call), Autogrill (Milan: AGL IM) announces that the following two lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors were submitted within the applicable statutory deadline:

  • list no. 1, submitted by Schematrentaquattro S.p.A., which holds a stake equal to 50.1% of the share capital (127,454,400 shares), composed as follows:

Effective Statutory Auditors:

  • 1. Massimo Catullo

  • 2. Antonella Carù

  • 3. Stefano Brunello

Alternate Statutory Auditors:

  • 1. Michaela Castelli

  • 2. Marco Boiocchi

    • list no. 2, submitted by a group of asset management companies, whose total shareholding is equal to 1.64523% of the share capital (4,185,462 shares), as follows:

Effective Statutory Auditors:

Francesca Michela Maurelli

Alternate Statutory Auditors:

Roberto Miccú

The aforementioned lists, accompanied by supporting documentation, are available to shareholders and the public at the Company's registered office and secondary office, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the authorised storage mechanism 1Info (www.1info.it) and on the Company's websitewww.autogrill.com, in the Governance - Shareholders' Meeting section.

For further information:

Simona Gelpi

Lorenza Rivabene

Head of Group Corporate Communication

Group Corporate Development, M&A and Investor Relations Director

T: +39 02 4826 3209

T: +39 02 4826 3525

simona.gelpi@autogrill.net

lorenza.rivabene@autogrill.net

Disclaimer

Autogrill S.p.A. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 10:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
