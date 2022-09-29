Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Autogrill S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGL   IT0001137345

AUTOGRILL S.P.A.

(AGL)
  Report
2022-09-29
6.322 EUR   -0.60%
Italy's Autogrill posts 63.6% revenue growth first 8 months
RE
09/14Autogrill S P A : Group wins 9 awards at the Airport Food & Beverage (FAB) Conference & Awards 2022
PU
09/06Travel Retailer Dufry Predicts Up to 10% Annual Turnover Growth in Short Term
MT
Italy's Autogrill posts 63.6% revenue growth first 8 months

09/29/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
MILAN (Reuters) - Italian airport and motorway caterer Autogrill on Thursday posted a 63.6% growth in revenues at constant exchange rates to 2.6 billion euros ($2.54 billion) in the first eight months of 2022 and confirmed its outlook for the full year.

The group, which is controlled by the Benetton family and is set to be taken over by Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry, said the result was driven by the recovery of international airport traffic and the resilience of passenger movements at U.S airports and on motorways in Europe.

Autogrill confirmed its guidance for 2022, with revenue for the year of around 3.8 billion euros and free cash flow of about 200 million euros.

In July, Dufry agreed to buy Autogrill, creating a travel industry giant to take advantage of growth opportunities as the sector rebounds.

($1 = 1.0228 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Alvise Armellini, editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 821 M 3 732 M 3 732 M
Net income 2022 6,35 M 6,21 M 6,21 M
Net Debt 2022 1 672 M 1 633 M 1 633 M
P/E ratio 2022 377x
Yield 2022 0,11%
Capitalization 2 429 M 2 372 M 2 372 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 29 054
Free-Float 49,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,36 €
Average target price 7,02 €
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
