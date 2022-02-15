Log in
    AGL   IT0001137345

AUTOGRILL S.P.A.

(AGL)
  Report
Italy's Autogrill sees smaller 2021 loss, sending shares higher

02/15/2022 | 09:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: An Autogrill point is seen along the Grande Raccordo Anulare (Great Ring Junction) motorway in Rome

MILAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Italy's Autogrill expects to post a smaller loss and higher cash flow than previously forecast for 2021, it said on Tuesday, sending shares up more than 7%.

The group, which runs restaurants and bars on motorways and in airports around the world, now sees an underlying net loss of 110 million euros ($124.9 million) for last year, from a previous expected range of 150 million-170 million euros.

It also said it expected cash flow to come in at above 100 million euros, more than double its previous estimates. Final figures for 2021 will be published on March 10.

"The market was positively surprised by the very strong cash generation," a Milan-based analyst said.

At 1308 GMT, shares in Autogrill changed hands at 6.77 euros, up 8% and on track for their best day since October.

Autogrill, which is controlled by the Benetton family, said its revenue rose 39% on a like-for-like basis in 2021 to 2.6 billion euros, driven by its performance in North America and Italy.

Sales in North America rose 67%, while they were up 28% in Europe last year.

Autogrill, which confirmed its 2024 targets, also raised its 2021 underlying operating profit margin guidance to about -0.5% from a previous range of -2.5% to -1.5%.

($1 = 0.8809 euros) (Reporting by Federico Maccioni and Francesca Landini; Editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 527 M 2 856 M 2 856 M
Net income 2021 -161 M -182 M -182 M
Net Debt 2021 2 038 M 2 303 M 2 303 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 394 M 2 706 M 2 706 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart AUTOGRILL S.P.A.
Autogrill S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AUTOGRILL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 6,27 €
Average target price 7,11 €
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianmario Tondato da Ruos Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Camillo Rossotto Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Roverato Chairman
Aldo Papa Group Chief Engineering & Procurement Officer
Massimo Fasanella d'Amore di Ruffano Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOGRILL S.P.A.0.38%2 706
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-19.94%107 726
COMPASS GROUP PLC7.90%42 982
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-4.79%18 318
SODEXO9.71%13 979
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION15.06%5 381