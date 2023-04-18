Santoro sells 7,500 shares in Autogrill

(Alliance News) - Autogrill Spa announced Tuesday that the CEO of Autogrill Italy and Europe, Massimiliano Arcangelo Santoro, sold 7,500 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were sold at an average unit price of EUR6.40, for a total consideration of EUR48,000.

Autogrill's stock closed Tuesday in the green by 0.1 percent at EUR6.42 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

