    AGL   IT0001137345

AUTOGRILL S.P.A.

(AGL)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-18 am EDT
6.415 EUR   +0.08%
Santoro sells 7,500 shares in Autogrill

04/18/2023 | 01:58pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Autogrill Spa announced Tuesday that the CEO of Autogrill Italy and Europe, Massimiliano Arcangelo Santoro, sold 7,500 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were sold at an average unit price of EUR6.40, for a total consideration of EUR48,000.

Autogrill's stock closed Tuesday in the green by 0.1 percent at EUR6.42 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 4 399 M 4 804 M 4 804 M
Net income 2023 69,2 M 75,6 M 75,6 M
Net Debt 2023 1 667 M 1 820 M 1 820 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,5x
Yield 2023 1,16%
Capitalization 2 448 M 2 673 M 2 673 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
EV / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 38 527
Free-Float 49,1%
Managers and Directors
Paolo Roverato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Camillo Rossotto Chief Financial & Sustainability Officer
Bruno Chiomento Independent Chairman
Aldo Papa Group Chief Engineering & Procurement Officer
Ernesto Albanese Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOGRILL S.P.A.-0.80%2 673
STARBUCKS CORPORATION9.18%124 481
COMPASS GROUP PLC8.21%44 758
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.9.70%18 351
SODEXO11.33%15 880
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-8.71%14 522
