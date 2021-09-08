Log in
    OTOEL   GRS337003008

AUTOHELLAS S.A.

(OTOEL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Autohellas Group: Results of Second Quarter 2021

09/08/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Athens, 8 September 2021

Autohellas Group: Results of Second Quarter 2021

Positive dynamics in Total Turnover and Operating Profit, despite the low (for the period)

contribution of the tourism

Autohellas announces the results of the second quarter of the year recording significant further improvement in both turnover and profitability. In particular, turnover in 2nd quarter amounted to € 180m compared to € 97.2m in the corresponding period of 2020, showing an increase of 85.3%. Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to € 18.4m compared to € 6.8m and profit after tax (EAT) amounted to € 12.4m compared to € 2.2m in the second quarter of last year.

Driven by the performance in the 2nd quarter, 1st half of 2021 in total, shows an increase of 46% in terms of consolidated turnover amounting to € 308.8m compared to € 211.4m in 2020. Operating profit (EBIT) for the first half amounted to € 28.7m versus € 10.5m in 2020, recording an increase of 173.5%. Profits after taxes (EAT) of the Group for the first half of 2021 amounted to € 16.9m compared to € 1.1 million in the corresponding period last year.

The recovery of consumption but also the increased market share achieved by the Group in activities and services related to Greek consumers and Greek companies have covered any losses from the particularly weak tourist arrivals during the second quarter. The Group's performance in long-term leases and especially in sales of new and used cars in the first half of 2021, supported the excellent momentum, despite travel restrictions (until the beginning of May).

Turnover from car leasing activity in Greece increased in the first half of 2021 by 18.3% and reached € 84.4m compared to € 71.4m in 2020. Dynamics are driven by long-term and monthly leases but also the efficiency in disposal of used cars of the fleet. Respectively, international car leasing activity turnover reached € 29.7m, recording an increase of 30%.

At the same time, the activity of car trade in Greece, showed a significant increase (recovery compared to the corresponding period of 2020, when the first lockdown prevailed) both at the level of Import / Distribution activity and at the level of Retail, contributing a total of € 194.6cm of the Group turnover, showing an increase of 66.1% and also contributing significantly to the operating result.

It is worth noting that the strong operating profitability in the first half of 2021 allowed the Group to invest € 100m for the purchase of 7,000 new vehicles, without increasing net borrowing. Fleet investment concerns both long-term and short-term leases, exploiting the recovery of tourist demand during the summer period (July - September).

AUTOHELLAS CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Amounts in '000€

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

% LY

H1 2021

H1 2020

% LY

Total Turnover

180,029

97,153

85.3%

308,791

211,430

46.0%

Rentals Greece

45,713

34,799

31.4%

84,449

71,392

18.3%

International Segment

15,420

10,754

43.4%

29,737

22,877

30.0%

Auto Trade Greece

118,897

51,599

130.4%

194,605

117,161

66.1%

EBITDA

41,312

30,244

36.6%

73,862

57,651

28.1%

EBIT

18,378

6,820

169.5%

28,732

10,505

173.5%

EBT

14,086

2,415

20,440

1,700

EAT

12,397

2,190

16,872

1,090

The CEO of Autohellas, Mr. Eftichios Vassilakis stated: "The dynamics of the 2nd quarter of 2021 certifies that contribution of our activities to profitability matures. Our synergies and market shares are increasing and bring significant results even in an environment of low tourist arrivals.

Based on tourist demand, that was particularly strong in the 3rd quarter of the year, and the large investment we made in time in fleet preparation, the expectation for the entire fiscal year of 2021 is very positive."

Disclaimer

AutoHellas SA published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 15:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 552 M 652 M 652 M
Net income 2021 26,6 M 31,4 M 31,4 M
Net Debt 2021 346 M 409 M 409 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 3,24%
Capitalization 356 M 422 M 421 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 921
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart AUTOHELLAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Autohellas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOHELLAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,40 €
Average target price 8,80 €
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Antonia Dimitrakopoulou Chief Financial Officer
Emmanouella Georgios Vasilakis Chairman
Spiridon Sofoklis Fleggas Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Emmanouil Sfakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOHELLAS S.A.20.92%422
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-19.61%8 064
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%7 967
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.152.47%6 266
SIXT SE15.48%5 371
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP19.29%2 964