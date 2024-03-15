Conference Call Invitation

Autohellas Management will host a conference call to present and discuss

The "Full Year 2023 Financial Results"

Wednesday, 20th March 2024, 17:00 Athens time / 15:00 UK time

Following the presentation, you will have the opportunity to attend a Q&A Session.

"Financial Results for the Full Year 2023" have been announced on 7 March 2024

before the opening of Athens Exchange trading session.

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, 20th March 2024

Time: 17:00 Greek time / 15:00 UK time

GR Participants dial in: + 30 213 009 6000 or + 30 210 94 60 800 UK Participants dial in: + 44 (0) 800 368 1063 US Participants dial in: + 1 516 447 5632 DE Participants dial in: + 49 (0) 69 2222 4493 Other International dial in: + 44 (0) 203 059 5872

We recommend that you call any of the above numbers 5 to 10 minutes before the

conference call is scheduled to start.

Digital Playback

There will be a digital playback on the 20th of March 2024 at 19:00 (Athens Time).

This Service will be available until end of business day of 28th of March 2024.

Please dial the following numbers

Digital Playback GR: + 30 210 94 60 929 Digital Playback UK: + 44 (0) 203 059 5874 Digital Playback US: + 1 631 257 0626

PIN CODE: 1843 # from a touch-tone telephone

In case you need further information, please contact:

Mr. Zachos Vitzilaios, Investor Relations Officer at +30 210 6264256

(e-mail: Investor.Relations@autohellas.gr) or

Chorus Call Hellas S.A., our Teleconferencing Services Provider, at (+30) 210 94 27300.