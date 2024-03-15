Conference Call Invitation
Autohellas Management will host a conference call to present and discuss
The "Full Year 2023 Financial Results"
Wednesday, 20th March 2024, 17:00 Athens time / 15:00 UK time
Following the presentation, you will have the opportunity to attend a Q&A Session.
"Financial Results for the Full Year 2023" have been announced on 7 March 2024
before the opening of Athens Exchange trading session.
Conference Call Details
Date: Wednesday, 20th March 2024
Time: 17:00 Greek time / 15:00 UK time
GR Participants dial in:
+ 30 213 009 6000 or + 30 210 94 60 800
UK Participants dial in:
+ 44 (0) 800 368 1063
US Participants dial in:
+ 1 516 447 5632
DE Participants dial in:
+ 49 (0) 69 2222 4493
Other International dial in:
+ 44 (0) 203 059 5872
We recommend that you call any of the above numbers 5 to 10 minutes before the
conference call is scheduled to start.
Digital Playback
There will be a digital playback on the 20th of March 2024 at 19:00 (Athens Time).
This Service will be available until end of business day of 28th of March 2024.
Please dial the following numbers
Digital Playback GR:
+ 30 210 94 60 929
Digital Playback UK:
+ 44 (0) 203 059 5874
Digital Playback US:
+ 1 631 257 0626
PIN CODE: 1843 # from a touch-tone telephone
In case you need further information, please contact:
Mr. Zachos Vitzilaios, Investor Relations Officer at +30 210 6264256
(e-mail: Investor.Relations@autohellas.gr) or
Chorus Call Hellas S.A., our Teleconferencing Services Provider, at (+30) 210 94 27300.
