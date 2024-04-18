Νumber G.C.R. 000250501000

AUTOHELLAS

DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

(18.04.2024)

"AUTOHELLAS Tourist and Trading Société Anonyme" (hereinafter referred to as "Company") according to ATHEX Regulation article 4.1.3.3, announces that its Annual General Meeting took place on 18 April 2024, 13:00pm, in its entirety by participation of the shareholders from a distance either via teleconference in real time or by vote letter and without the natural presence of the shareholders, according to articles 120 and 125 of Law 4548/2018 and article 10 par.3 of the Company's Articles of Association. In the General Meeting 127 shareholders were present or represented with 40,773,867 voting rights out of a total 48,116,764 shares, or 84.74% of total share capital.

The following decisions were taken by the Annual General Meeting:

SUBJECT 1: Approved by majority the annual standalone and consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended on 31.12.2023, together with the annual single management report and the auditors' report.

More specifically: Valid votes: 40,773,867 (namely 84.74% of the share capital and 100% of

the present shareholders). For: 40,770,205 (99.99%), Against: 0 (0.00%), Abstain: 3,662 (0.01%).

SUBJECT 2: Approved by majority the overall management of the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 01.01.2023-31.12.2023 and the discharge of the certified auditors for the audit of the fiscal year 2023.

More specifically: Valid votes: 40,773,867 (namely 84.74% of the share capital and 100% of

the present shareholders). For: 40,769,426 (99.99%), Against: 779 (0.00%), Abstain: 3,662 (0.01%).

SUBJECT 3: Appointed unanimously PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS S.A. to conduct the Company's and Group's auditing for fiscal year 01.01.2024-31.12.2024 and determined their fee.

More specifically: Valid votes: 40,773,867 (namely 84.74% of the share capital and 100% of

the present shareholders). For: 40,773,867 (100.00%), Against: 0 (0.00%), Abstain: 0 (0.00%).

SUBJECT 4: Approved unanimously the earnings distribution with a dividend payment of €0.70 per share for the fiscal year 2023. Dividends are subject to 5% withholding tax in compliance with the current legislation, therefore the net amount payable will be €0.665 per share. As of Monday, April, 22nd 2024 (cut-off date), shares will trade without the right to receive dividend. Beneficiaries of the dividend are those shareholders registered to the Company's records in the Dematerialized Securities System as of Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024 (Record Date). According to the aforementioned, dividend payment will commence on Friday, April 26th 2024 through

ALPHA BANK.

Approved unanimously the distribution from the rest of the Company's earnings, of a total amount of €1,575,000 (within the total amount of €1,687,500, which was voted through the Ordinary General Meeting of 2023) as remuneration to specific members of the Board of Directors.