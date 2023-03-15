Advanced search
    OTOEL   GRS337003008

AUTOHELLAS S.A.

(OTOEL)
2023-03-15
11.60 EUR   -4.61%
12:10pAutohellas S A : Election of a new member of the Board of Directors in replacement
PU
03/14Autohellas Group : Annual Results 2022
PU
03/14Autohellas S A : Financial results 2022
PU
Autohellas S A : Election of a new member of the Board of Directors in replacement

03/15/2023 | 12:10pm EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT

Election of a new member of the Board of Directors in replacement

The Board of Directors informs of the election of a new member of the Board of Directors, from January 25th 2023, namely Mr. Philippos Kosteletos as a new non-executive member of the Board of Directors to replace the resigned Mr. Spyridon (Spyros) Flegas. A detailed CV of Mr. Kosteletos has been posted on the Company's website www.autohellas.gr.


Disclaimer

AutoHellas SA published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 16:09:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 756 M 810 M 810 M
Net income 2022 70,1 M 75,1 M 75,1 M
Net Debt 2022 471 M 505 M 505 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,44x
Yield 2022 10,9%
Capitalization 585 M 627 M 627 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 109
Free-Float 38,9%
Technical Analysis Chart
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOHELLAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,16 €
Average target price 14,60 €
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonia Dimitrakopoulou Chief Financial Officer
Emmanouella Georgios Vasilakis Chairman
Konstantinos Emmanouil Sfakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Marinos S. Yannopoulos Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOHELLAS S.A.17.37%627
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-1.30%9 784
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.13.32%7 332
SIXT SE43.80%5 325
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.6.50%5 284
UNITED INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORTATION COMPANY23.11%1 065