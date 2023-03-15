Autohellas S A : Election of a new member of the Board of Directors in replacement

ANNOUNCEMENT

Election of a new member of the Board of Directors in replacement

The Board of Directors informs of the election of a new member of the Board of Directors, from January 25th 2023, namely Mr. Philippos Kosteletos as a new non-executive member of the Board of Directors to replace the resigned Mr. Spyridon (Spyros) Flegas. A detailed CV of Mr. Kosteletos has been posted on the Company's website www.autohellas.gr.