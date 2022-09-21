Autohellas S A : INVITATION TO AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS
Disclaimer
AutoHellas SA published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 15:19:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUTOHELLAS S.A.
Sales 2021
642 M
641 M
641 M
Net income 2021
49,0 M
48,9 M
48,9 M
Net Debt 2021
342 M
341 M
341 M
P/E ratio 2021
8,88x
Yield 2021
5,09%
Capitalization
463 M
462 M
462 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,32x
EV / Sales 2021
1,21x
Nbr of Employees
1 109
Free-Float
38,9%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AUTOHELLAS S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
9,62 €
Average target price
14,60 €
Spread / Average Target
51,8%