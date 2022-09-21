Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Autohellas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTOEL   GRS337003008

AUTOHELLAS S.A.

(OTOEL)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:12 2022-09-21 am EDT
9.620 EUR    0.00%
11:20aAUTOHELLAS S A : Invitation to an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders
PU
09/19AUTOHELLAS S.A.(ATSE : OTOEL) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
09/08Tranche Update on Autohellas S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 24, 2020.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Autohellas S A : INVITATION TO AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS

09/21/2022 | 11:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

AutoHellas SA published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 15:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUTOHELLAS S.A.
11:20aAUTOHELLAS S A : Invitation to an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders
PU
09/19AUTOHELLAS S.A.(ATSE : OTOEL) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
09/08Tranche Update on Autohellas S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 24, 2020.
CI
09/08Autohellas S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/07AUTOHELLAS S A : 6-Month Financial Report view pdf
PU
09/07AUTOHELLAS : Q2 & H1 2022 Results
PU
09/07AUTOHELLAS S A : Press Release - 2nd Quarter and half one 2022 results
PU
08/02AUTOHELLAS S A : Announcement for the Acquisition of HR AUTOMOVEIS
PU
08/02AUTOHELLAS S A : Press release - announcement for the acquisition of the company hr automo..
PU
08/01Autohellas S.A. entered into an agreement to acquire Hr - Aluguer De AutomOveis, S.A f..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 642 M 641 M 641 M
Net income 2021 49,0 M 48,9 M 48,9 M
Net Debt 2021 342 M 341 M 341 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,88x
Yield 2021 5,09%
Capitalization 463 M 462 M 462 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 109
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart AUTOHELLAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Autohellas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOHELLAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,62 €
Average target price 14,60 €
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
Managers and Directors
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonia Dimitrakopoulou Chief Financial Officer
Emmanouella Georgios Vasilakis Chairman
Konstantinos Emmanouil Sfakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Marinos S. Yannopoulos Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOHELLAS S.A.6.42%462
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.21.15%12 139
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.-27.67%7 210
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-27.57%6 522
SIXT SE-40.14%3 721
CIA LOCA2.72%2 415