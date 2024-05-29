Athens, 22 May 2024

Autohellas Group Financial Results 1st Quarter 2024

Autohellas announces the results of the first quarter of 2024, with consolidated Turnover amounting to €217.1m against €221.6m in 2023, and EBITDA amounting to €51.5m against 47.8m in the corresponding quarter of last year. The Earnings before tax (EBT) of the Group amounted to €10m against €10.3m in 2023, with the corresponding Earnings after tax amounting to €7.9m, indicating an increase of 6.0% during the seasonally weakest quarter of the year.

The Turnover from the rental activity in Greece increased in the first quarter of 2024 by 9.4% compared to 2023, reaching €53.6m, with the increase coming from both short-term and long- term rentals. More specifically, the growth in short-term rentals was boosted by the increased demand of the local market as well as tourist arrivals in the weakest quarter of the year, but in an environment of lower rental prices. At the same time, in long-term rentals, there is a significant increase in acceptances and contracts which has already led to an increase in the fleet.

The Turnover of the international renting activity reached a total of €32.7m against €30.3m in 2023 indicating an increase of 7.9%, with balanced growth between short-term and long-term rentals, and with particularly dynamic growth in monthly corporate rentals.

Finally, the Group companies which are active in the Import/Distribution of cars contributed a total of €130.9m showing a decrease of 8.1% in Turnover as, following the restoration of the supply chain, there is no corresponding carryover of orders from previous years into 2024 (which limited 2022 but benefited invoicing in 2023). It should be noted that the turnover from the activity of FIAT / JEEP / ALFA ROMEO is not consolidated due to joint control with Samelet, and amounted to €31.3m in the first quarter.

The dynamics of the arrivals in the first quarter of the year seem to continue during the second quarter, positively affecting the demand for short-term rentals, however with more cars in the fleets and the market overall. At the same time, the dynamics of the company's long-term rentals appear to be greater, both in conventional as well as in hybrid and electric cars. The actions that began with the issuance of the company's first bond loan through a public offering, as well as the effective effort to manage the company's borrowing structure, had and are expected to have a particularly significant effect on the reduction of finance costs.

AUTOHELLAS CONSOLIDATED

Amounts in '000€

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

% LY

Total Turnover

217,127

221,596

-2.0%

EBITDA

51,484

47,784

7.7%

EBIT

15,327

17,559

-12.7%

EBT

10,015

10,302

-2.8%

EAT

7,863

7,421

6.0%

AUTOHELLAS CONSOLIDATED

Amounts in '000€

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

% LY

Total Turnover

217,127

221,596

-2.0%

Rentals Greece

53,591

48,994

9.4%

International Segment

32,656

30,254

7.9%

Auto Trade Greece

130,881

142,348

-8.1%

Balance Sheet

Group

31.03.2024

31.12.2023

Tangible, intangible and right-of-use assets

920,344,061

889,721,470

Investments in associates, joint ventures and other financial assets

201,435,392

189,673,177

Other non-current assets

43,994,373

40,378,820

Total non-current assets

1,165,773,826

1,119,773,467

Inventories

114,295,172

113,943,656

Trade and other receivables

128,359,149

104,324,624

Cash and cash equivalents

94,504,531

76,651,797

Other current assets

65,313,175

1,541,294

Total current assets

402,472,027

296,461,371

Total assets

1,568,245,853

1,416,234,838

Equity

473,365,892

455,888,226

Borrowings, securitization and lease liabilities

632,522,854

565,488,876

Other non-current liabilities

35,661,324

34,680,009

Total non-current liabilities

668,184,178

600,168,885

Borrowings, securitization and lease liabilities

153,629,940

105,431,039

Trade and other payables

273,065,843

254,746,688

Total current liabilities

426,695,783

360,177,727

Total liabilities

1,094,879,961

960,346,612

Total equity and liabilities

1,568,245,853

1,416,234,838

Income Statement

Revenue

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit for the period

Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent Non-controllinginterests

Group

1.1.2024 - 1.1.2023 -

31.3.2024 31.3.2023

217,127,068 221,596,016

(184,891,628) (186,446,054)

32,235,440 35,149,962

14,790,310 17,559,232

10,015,043 10,302,353

7,862,800 7,421,474

6,667,783 5,862,624

1,195,017 1,558,850

7,862,800 7,421,474

Attachments

Disclaimer

AutoHellas SA published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 13:23:04 UTC.