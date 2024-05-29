Athens, 22 May 2024
Autohellas Group Financial Results 1st Quarter 2024
Autohellas announces the results of the first quarter of 2024, with consolidated Turnover amounting to €217.1m against €221.6m in 2023, and EBITDA amounting to €51.5m against 47.8m in the corresponding quarter of last year. The Earnings before tax (EBT) of the Group amounted to €10m against €10.3m in 2023, with the corresponding Earnings after tax amounting to €7.9m, indicating an increase of 6.0% during the seasonally weakest quarter of the year.
The Turnover from the rental activity in Greece increased in the first quarter of 2024 by 9.4% compared to 2023, reaching €53.6m, with the increase coming from both short-term and long- term rentals. More specifically, the growth in short-term rentals was boosted by the increased demand of the local market as well as tourist arrivals in the weakest quarter of the year, but in an environment of lower rental prices. At the same time, in long-term rentals, there is a significant increase in acceptances and contracts which has already led to an increase in the fleet.
The Turnover of the international renting activity reached a total of €32.7m against €30.3m in 2023 indicating an increase of 7.9%, with balanced growth between short-term and long-term rentals, and with particularly dynamic growth in monthly corporate rentals.
Finally, the Group companies which are active in the Import/Distribution of cars contributed a total of €130.9m showing a decrease of 8.1% in Turnover as, following the restoration of the supply chain, there is no corresponding carryover of orders from previous years into 2024 (which limited 2022 but benefited invoicing in 2023). It should be noted that the turnover from the activity of FIAT / JEEP / ALFA ROMEO is not consolidated due to joint control with Samelet, and amounted to €31.3m in the first quarter.
The dynamics of the arrivals in the first quarter of the year seem to continue during the second quarter, positively affecting the demand for short-term rentals, however with more cars in the fleets and the market overall. At the same time, the dynamics of the company's long-term rentals appear to be greater, both in conventional as well as in hybrid and electric cars. The actions that began with the issuance of the company's first bond loan through a public offering, as well as the effective effort to manage the company's borrowing structure, had and are expected to have a particularly significant effect on the reduction of finance costs.
AUTOHELLAS CONSOLIDATED
Amounts in '000€
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
% LY
Total Turnover
217,127
221,596
-2.0%
EBITDA
51,484
47,784
7.7%
EBIT
15,327
17,559
-12.7%
EBT
10,015
10,302
-2.8%
EAT
7,863
7,421
6.0%
AUTOHELLAS CONSOLIDATED
Amounts in '000€
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
% LY
Total Turnover
217,127
221,596
-2.0%
Rentals Greece
53,591
48,994
9.4%
International Segment
32,656
30,254
7.9%
Auto Trade Greece
130,881
142,348
-8.1%
Balance Sheet
Group
31.03.2024
31.12.2023
Tangible, intangible and right-of-use assets
920,344,061
889,721,470
Investments in associates, joint ventures and other financial assets
201,435,392
189,673,177
Other non-current assets
43,994,373
40,378,820
Total non-current assets
1,165,773,826
1,119,773,467
Inventories
114,295,172
113,943,656
Trade and other receivables
128,359,149
104,324,624
Cash and cash equivalents
94,504,531
76,651,797
Other current assets
65,313,175
1,541,294
Total current assets
402,472,027
296,461,371
Total assets
1,568,245,853
1,416,234,838
Equity
473,365,892
455,888,226
Borrowings, securitization and lease liabilities
632,522,854
565,488,876
Other non-current liabilities
35,661,324
34,680,009
Total non-current liabilities
668,184,178
600,168,885
Borrowings, securitization and lease liabilities
153,629,940
105,431,039
Trade and other payables
273,065,843
254,746,688
Total current liabilities
426,695,783
360,177,727
Total liabilities
1,094,879,961
960,346,612
Total equity and liabilities
1,568,245,853
1,416,234,838
Income Statement
Revenue
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit for the period
Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent Non-controllinginterests
Group
1.1.2024 - 1.1.2023 -
31.3.2024 31.3.2023
217,127,068 221,596,016
(184,891,628) (186,446,054)
32,235,440 35,149,962
14,790,310 17,559,232
10,015,043 10,302,353
7,862,800 7,421,474
6,667,783 5,862,624
1,195,017 1,558,850
7,862,800 7,421,474
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AutoHellas SA published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 13:23:04 UTC.