  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Autohellas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTOEL   GRS337003008

AUTOHELLAS S.A.

(OTOEL)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:18:03 2023-03-10 am EST
11.64 EUR   -2.35%
10:35aAutohellas S A : Revised financial calendar 2023
PU
02/20Instacar SA announced that it has received €55 million in funding from Autohellas S.A., Olympia Group S.A., Velocity Partners, Elikonos General Partners
CI
2022Autohellas S A : Announcement in accordance with codified law 3556/2007
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Autohellas S A : REVISED FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023

03/10/2023 | 10:35am EST
Attachments

Disclaimer

AutoHellas SA published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 15:34:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AUTOHELLAS S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 756 M 800 M 800 M
Net income 2022 70,1 M 74,1 M 74,1 M
Net Debt 2022 471 M 498 M 498 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,28x
Yield 2022 11,2%
Capitalization 573 M 606 M 606 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 109
Free-Float 38,9%
Managers and Directors
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antonia Dimitrakopoulou Chief Financial Officer
Emmanouella Georgios Vasilakis Chairman
Konstantinos Emmanouil Sfakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Marinos S. Yannopoulos Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOHELLAS S.A.15.06%606
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.5.26%10 620
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.35.38%8 243
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.20.08%5 958
SIXT SE47.76%5 421
UNITED INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORTATION COMPANY25.96%1 090