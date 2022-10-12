Advanced search
AUTOHELLAS S.A.

Autohellas S A : and Samelet Groups reach an agreement with Stellantis to acquire its Greek Distribution Subsidiary of Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Fiat Professional and Jeep brands in Greece

10/12/2022 | 03:22am EDT
Autohellas and Samelet Groups reach an agreement with Stellantis to acquire its Greek Distribution Subsidiary of Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Fiat Professional and Jeep brands in Greece 12.10.2022

Autohellas and Samelet Groups set up a joint venture to become Stellantis' partner in the Greek market for the import and distribution of Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Fiat Professional and Jeep brands. The closing and conclusion of this contemplated transaction is strictly subject to the Competition Authority's approval.

The transaction comes in the wake of the merger of car manufacturers PSA and FCA last year, which created Stellantis, one of the world's biggest car manufacturers with industrial operations in 30 countries and a commercial presence in 130 markets worldwide.

Following the completion of the planned transaction, the joint venture Autohellas and Samelet Groups will be responsible for the import and distribution of a total of 5 Stellantis brands in Greece. They will acquire the existing FCA Italy S.p.A. distribution subsidiary for these brands. Employment agreements of FCA Greece S.S.A. will not be affected by the completion of the transaction.

Autohellas and Samelet Groups will rely on their extensive know-how, experience, resources and presence within the automotive and mobility services market, to ensure the continuation of high quality services to customers, to distribute all brand-related Service parts and successfully further develop the overall business in the country. "Autohellas and Samelet Groups are honored by the decision of Stellantis to select their newly established partnership for the import and distribution of the historical, iconic Brands of Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Fiat Professional and Jeep in the Greek market. Our partnership shares a common vision for a customer centric strategy and can rely on our collective and complementary presence, resources and leadership in multiple sectors of mobility services in Greece. Our common objective is to translate the extensive new product strategy of Stellantis for these brands in commercial success within the Greek market and to excel in serving the existing and future customer needs within a rapidly evolving automotive world" say Omer Levi and George Vassilakis of the Samelet and Autohellas Groups respectively, whose relationship originates from the long-lasting friendship of their fathers, the late Mr. Theodore Vassilakis and Mr. Michael Levi.

"This is another important step in the development of Stellantis business strategy which will make our sales set-up in Greece even more agile and efficient while keeping the customers always at the center. With this agreement, Autohellas and Samelet Groups will become a strong partner for Stellantis in the market. We are confident that our brands will perform even better in the country with this new set-up" says Philippe Narbeburu, Senior Vice President European 25 Markets (excl. G5) at Stellantis.

Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Fiat Professional and Jeep are iconic brands that will complement Autohellas and Samelet portfolio. Leveraging the many new and advanced powertrain developments across the Stellantis Group, all these brands in the newly acquired portfolio will benefit from a substantial investment in latest generation technology and exciting new models beginning in the very near term on the way to implementing the Group's long term strategic plan Dare Forward 2030 presented in March. Starting with five new model launches in 2022, each brand has a clearly defined and accelerated strategy aimed at delivering to our customers a full suite of models meeting today's and tomorrow's market demands.

"Stellantis is one of the world's leading automakers, with excellent products and a very strong plan on electrification and sustainable mobility. Autohellas and Samelet Groups, with over 35 years of successful experience in the car distribution, are committed to successfully adapt to the evolutions of the automotive industry. Together with Stellantis, we are confident to deliver the mobility solutions of the future, while offering our customers the omni-channel experience they expect and ensuring long-term growth for our brands and our dealer networks", explain Autohellas and Samelet Groups.

Disclaimer

AutoHellas SA published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 07:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
