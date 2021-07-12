AUTOHELLAS S.A.: Acquisition of Own Shares

Autohellas Tourist and Trading Société Anonyme (the Company) announces, according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and pursuant to the decision of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders (dated 15.07.2020) and the Board of Directors' decision dated 23.07.2020, that the Company on 09/07/2021, purchased 2,383 own shares, through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange EUROXX SECURITIES S.A., with an average purchase price of 6.786 Euros per share, and with the total value of the transaction reaching 16,171.86 Euros.

Following the aforementioned purchase, the Company currently holds 681,583 own shares or 1.395% of the total number of issued shares of the company.

This announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Council of April, 16th 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March, 8th 2016.