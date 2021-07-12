Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Autohellas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTOEL   GRS337003008

AUTOHELLAS S.A.

(OTOEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Autohellas S A : ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES

07/12/2021 | 03:58am EDT
AUTOHELLAS S.A.: Acquisition of Own Shares
Autohellas Tourist and Trading Société Anonyme (the Company) announces, according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and pursuant to the decision of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders (dated 15.07.2020) and the Board of Directors' decision dated 23.07.2020, that the Company on 09/07/2021, purchased 2,383 own shares, through the member of the Athens Stock Exchange EUROXX SECURITIES S.A., with an average purchase price of 6.786 Euros per share, and with the total value of the transaction reaching 16,171.86 Euros.
Following the aforementioned purchase, the Company currently holds 681,583 own shares or 1.395% of the total number of issued shares of the company.
This announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Council of April, 16th 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March, 8th 2016.


Disclaimer

AutoHellas SA published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 07:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 552 M 654 M 654 M
Net income 2021 26,6 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
Net Debt 2021 346 M 410 M 410 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 3,46%
Capitalization 334 M 397 M 396 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 921
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart AUTOHELLAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Autohellas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOHELLAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,94 €
Average target price 8,80 €
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Antonia Dimitrakopoulou Chief Financial Officer
Emmanouella Georgios Vasilakis Chairman
Spiridon Sofoklis Fleggas Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Emmanouil Sfakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOHELLAS S.A.13.40%432
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-4.99%9 674
SIXT SE17.82%5 831
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.99.22%5 641
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP11.94%2 944
BARLOWORLD LIMITED12.71%1 567