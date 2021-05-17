Autohellas S A : ANNOUNCEMENT AUTOHELLAS PARTICIPATION IN AEGEAN SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE

ANNOUNCEMENT

AUTOHELLAS PARTICIPATION IN AEGEAN SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE

The 'AUTOHELLAS TOURIST AND TRADING SOCIETE ANONYME' (hereinafter 'Company') announces to the investors that the Board of Directors of the Company decided on 14.5.2021 the following:

(a) for the Company to participate in the share capital increase decided by the Board of Directors of ' 'AEGEAN AIRLINES Société Anonyme' (hereinafter 'Aegean') by fully exercising the right of preference corresponding to the percentage held by the Company in Aegean 11,836%, of a total value of € 7,101,685,73, in order to maintain its participation in Aegean.

(b) The Company shall maintain the above percentage of its participation in Aegean for a period of at least six (6) months after the commencement of trading of the new shares.

(c) To exercise the provided right of preference to cover any potentially unallocated shares up to a percentage of 3.33%, which corresponds to a total value of up to € 2,000,000.

Following the decisions of the Board of Directors of Aegean and the relevant announcement of 14.5.2021, according to which the offering price of the new shares was set at € 3.20 per share, therefore within the framework provided in accordance with the decision of the Board of Directors of the Company, the Company will carry out the above decisions in accordance with the procedure and deadlines set by Aegean and in particular in the exercise of the right of preference on 2,219,276 new shares.