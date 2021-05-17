Log in
    OTOEL   GRS337003008

AUTOHELLAS S.A.

(OTOEL)
  Report
Autohellas S A : ANNOUNCEMENT AUTOHELLAS PARTICIPATION IN AEGEAN SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE

05/17/2021 | 01:34pm EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT

AUTOHELLAS PARTICIPATION IN AEGEAN SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE

The 'AUTOHELLAS TOURIST AND TRADING SOCIETE ANONYME' (hereinafter 'Company') announces to the investors that the Board of Directors of the Company decided on 14.5.2021 the following:

(a) for the Company to participate in the share capital increase decided by the Board of Directors of ' 'AEGEAN AIRLINES Société Anonyme' (hereinafter 'Aegean') by fully exercising the right of preference corresponding to the percentage held by the Company in Aegean 11,836%, of a total value of € 7,101,685,73, in order to maintain its participation in Aegean.

(b) The Company shall maintain the above percentage of its participation in Aegean for a period of at least six (6) months after the commencement of trading of the new shares.

(c) To exercise the provided right of preference to cover any potentially unallocated shares up to a percentage of 3.33%, which corresponds to a total value of up to € 2,000,000.

Following the decisions of the Board of Directors of Aegean and the relevant announcement of 14.5.2021, according to which the offering price of the new shares was set at € 3.20 per share, therefore within the framework provided in accordance with the decision of the Board of Directors of the Company, the Company will carry out the above decisions in accordance with the procedure and deadlines set by Aegean and in particular in the exercise of the right of preference on 2,219,276 new shares.

Disclaimer

AutoHellas SA published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 17:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 552 M 671 M 671 M
Net income 2021 26,6 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
Net Debt 2021 346 M 420 M 420 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 3,36%
Capitalization 345 M 419 M 419 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 921
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart AUTOHELLAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Autohellas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOHELLAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,80 €
Last Close Price 7,15 €
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Antonia Dimitrakopoulou Chief Financial Officer
Emmanouella Georgios Vasilakis Chairman
Spiridon Sofoklis Fleggas Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Emmanouil Sfakakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOHELLAS S.A.16.83%418
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-14.74%8 401
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.132.79%6 066
SIXT SE22.51%5 895
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA-6.16%2 127
BARLOWORLD LIMITED6.83%1 466