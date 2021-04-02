Autohellas S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ELECTION OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE'S CHAIRMAN

|
Autohellas
|
Αρ. Γ.Ε.ΜΗ. 000250501000
ANNOUNCEMENT
OF ELECTION OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE'S CHAIRMAN
AUTOHELLAS TOURIST AND TRADING SOCIETE ANONYME (the "Company") announces to the investors public that following election of a new Audit Committee by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of 31.3.2021 and determining the persons who take positions as its members, the Audit Committee met on 1st April 2021 and elected unanimously Mr. Konstantinos Sfakakis as its Chairman, according to the provisions of article 44 par. 1 point e of Law 4449/2017, as in place today, and was composed as follows:
-
Mr. Konstantinos Sfakakis son of Emmanouil, Chairman of the Audit Committee, Independent non Executive Member of the Board of Directors, independent from the Company according to the provisions of article 4 of Law 3016/2002 and 9 of Law 4706/2020.
-
Mr. Marinos Yannopoulos son of Stamatios, Member of the Audit Committee, Independent non Executive Member of the Board of Directors, independent from the Company according to the provisions of article 4 of Law 3016/2002 and 9 of Law 4706/2020.
-
Mrs. Eleni Iggezou daughter of Nikolaos, Member of the Audit Committee, third person non-member of the Board of Directors, independent from the Company according to the provisions of article 4 of Law 3016/2002 and 9 of Law 4706/2020.
