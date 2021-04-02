Autohellas S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ELECTION OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE'S CHAIRMAN

Autohellas Αρ. Γ.Ε.ΜΗ. 000250501000

ANNOUNCEMENT

OF ELECTION OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE'S CHAIRMAN

AUTOHELLAS TOURIST AND TRADING SOCIETE ANONYME (the "Company") announces to the investors public that following election of a new Audit Committee by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of 31.3.2021 and determining the persons who take positions as its members, the Audit Committee met on 1st April 2021 and elected unanimously Mr. Konstantinos Sfakakis as its Chairman, according to the provisions of article 44 par. 1 point e of Law 4449/2017, as in place today, and was composed as follows: