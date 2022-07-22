Autohome : DATE OF BOARD MEETING AND DATE OF PUBLICATION OF Q2 AND INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT - Form 6-K

DATE OF BOARD MEETING AND

DATE OF PUBLICATION OF Q2 AND INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of Autohome Inc. (the "Company") will hold a Board meeting on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 (Hong Kong time) for the purposes of, among other things, approving the unaudited financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries and announcement for the three months and the six months ended June 30, 2022 (the "Q2 and Interim Results"). The Company will announce the Q2 and Interim Results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 (Hong Kong time) on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www. hkexnews.hk and the Company at ir.autohome.com.cn , after the trading hours of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and before the opening of the U.S. stock market.

The Company's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 (Hong Kong time) to discuss the Q2 and Interim Results and answer questions. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-855-824-5644

Hong Kong, China: +852-3027-6500

Mainland China: 8009-880-563 / 400-821-0637

United Kingdom: 0800-026-1542

International: +1-646-722-4977

Passcode: 41836568#

Participants shall dial in ten minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and enter the passcode to join the call. Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's website at ir.autohome.com.cn .

By order of the Board Autohome Inc. Mr. Quan Long Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, July 22, 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Quan Long, Mr. Jun Lu, Dr. Jing Xiao and Mr. Zheng Liu as the directors, and Mr. Junling Liu, Mr. Tianruo Pu and Dr. Dazong Wang as the independent directors.