  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Autohome Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ATHM   US05278C1071

AUTOHOME INC.

(ATHM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/26 04:10:00 pm
77.28 USD   -0.08%
12:37pAUTOHOME  : Announces Management Change (Form 6-K)
PU
11:17aAUTOHOME  : President Jingyu Zhang to Resign
MT
05/24AUTOHOME INC.  : quaterly earnings release
Autohome : Announces Management Change (Form 6-K)

05/27/2021 | 12:37pm BST
Autohome Inc. Announces Management Change

BEIJING, May 27, 2021 - Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ('Autohome' or the 'Company'), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced that Mr. Jingyu Zhang has notified the Company that he intends to resign as Co-President for personal reasons. The effective date of Mr. Zhang's resignation will be May 31, 2021.

Mr. Quan Long, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, 'On behalf of Autohome, I would like to thank Jingyu for his contributions over the years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. The Company will continue to focus on the buildup of our auto-related ecosystem, promote high-quality services and deliver sustainable growth over the long run.'

About Autohome Inc.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to engage, educate and inform consumers about everything auto. Autohome provides original generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, and AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Autohome operates its 'Autohome Mall,' a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit www.autohome.com.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute 'forward-looking' statements pursuant to the 'safe harbor' provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'will', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'future', 'intends', 'plans', 'believes', 'estimates' and similar statements. Among other things, Autohome's business outlook, Autohome's strategic and operational plans and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. Autohome may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the 'Hong Kong Stock Exchange'), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Autohome's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Autohome's goals and strategies; Autohome's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online automobile advertising market in China; Autohome's ability to attract and retain users and advertisers and further enhance its brand recognition; Autohome's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; competition in the online automobile advertising industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Autohome's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Autohome does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Autohome Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-10-5985-7483

E-mail:ir@autohome.com.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail:autohome@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: autohome@tpg-ir.com

Disclaimer

Autohome Inc. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 11:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
