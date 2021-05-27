Autohome : Announces Management Change (Form 6-K)

Autohome Inc. Announces Management Change

BEIJING, May 27, 2021 - Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ('Autohome' or the 'Company'), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced that Mr. Jingyu Zhang has notified the Company that he intends to resign as Co-President for personal reasons. The effective date of Mr. Zhang's resignation will be May 31, 2021.

Mr. Quan Long, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, 'On behalf of Autohome, I would like to thank Jingyu for his contributions over the years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. The Company will continue to focus on the buildup of our auto-related ecosystem, promote high-quality services and deliver sustainable growth over the long run.'

About Autohome Inc.

