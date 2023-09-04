Turnaround,

Stability and Growth

For we marked

during a Amidst flow have

steadfast commitment to turnaround, stability and growth.

The automotive sector has weathered severe challenges due to economic shifts and sectoral hurdles. However, recent years have seen a turnaround. The Indian Government has introduced several conducive policies, infusing fresh vigor into the industry. Backed by these positive developments, India

is expected to become the world's third-largest automotive market in terms of volume by 2030.

A watershed moment continued to emerge in the fiscal year 2022-23, as like in previous year and that too with almost doubling the previous figures of profits which is a testament to Autoline's mettle. After navigating years of turbulence, our course corrected. A renewed impetus for growth emerged, propelled by unwavering dedication to enhancing operational and financial performance. The path was not without its challenges, yet stability and growth were achieved through resilience and adaptability. The industry landscape shifted, and we embraced it. A focus on electric vehicles led to strategic research and development, leading to the development

of innovative solutions. Supply chains streamlined, and a commitment to quality bolstered our stability.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, we stand at the cusp of tremendous opportunities. Our recent turnaround serves as the foundation for achieving long-term growth and stability in the future.

Company Overview

Know Us

Autoline Industries was founded in 1996 and is amongst the largest manufacturers and suppliers of automotive components in India. We are engaged in manufacturing sheet metal components, sub-assemblies and assemblies, parking brakes, hinges, cab stay and cab tilt, exhaust systems, tubular structures, etc. for the automotive industry. The evolution we have undergone is remarkable. From a sheet metal stamping and pressing company, we have evolved into a dynamic auto ancillary company with a presence across the entire automotive value chain.

With our integrated design, manufacturing, and engineering expertise, we supply almost

3,000+ products to prominent Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in India and around the world for assembly into various passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

We have established ourselves as a reliable supplier in the automobile industry by adhering to our dedication to quality and dependability.

Ethos

Vision

D.R.I.V.E

Dependable Reliable Innovative solutions to create Value for stakeholders through Effective empowerment.

Mission

People

Empowering people to act like owners.

Customer

Exceeding Customer

Expectations.

Stakeholders

Adding value for stakeholders.

Workplace

Functioning with energy and passion.

Environment

Driving quality, safety and environmental care.

Effectiveness

Emphasis Effectiveness through efficient actions.

Values

Respect

Treat everyone with dignity and respect.

Integrity

Say and do only what is right.

Diversity

Embrace the diverse perspectives.

Growth

Work towards growth as a way of life.

Inclusion

Maintain an open and inclusive environment in team Autoline.

Quality

Right the first time, on time, every time.

Major Certifications

Our Manufacturing Prowess

Our five world-class manufacturing facilities situated in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are certified with ISO/TS 19649:2002 by TUV (Rh), Germany. These units are equipped with cutting-edge tools and machinery to design, develop, and produce complex sheet metal parts.

With an aim to take part in green revolution in the automotive industry and secure additional business, we are in the process to set up a new manufacturing facility at Sanand, Gujarat. We have successfully entered into manufacturing of own electric cycles.

3

6

  • 2
    4

5

Corporate Overview

Statutory Reports

Financial Statements

Manufacturing Locations

Unit 1 - Chakan, Pune, Maharashtra

Unit 2 - Chakan, Pune, Maharashtra

(Area - 11,400 sqm)

(Area - 58,364 sqm)

Unit 3 - Pant Nagar, Uttarakhand

Unit 4 - Dharwad, Karnataka

(3 Units) (Area - 20,400 sqm)

(Area - 7,500 sqm)

Unit 5 - Hosur, Tamil Nadu

Unit 6 - Sanand, Gujarat

(Area - 3,200 sqm)

(Area - 20,000 sqm)

