Turnaround,
Stability and Growth
Contents
Product Portfolio
06
Journey
08
Chairman's Message
10
Financial Performance
12
Building an Inclusive Workplace
14
Creating Value for Communities
15
Board of Directors
16
Corporate Information
18
Statutory Reports
02
Notice
19
Directors' Report including
Management Discussion & Analysis
33
Corporate Governance Report
64
Financial Statements
03
Standalone Financial Statements
88
Consolidated Financial Statements
178
To view our report
online, please visit: www.autolineind.com
For we marked
during a Amidst flow have
steadfast commitment to turnaround, stability and growth.
The automotive sector has weathered severe challenges due to economic shifts and sectoral hurdles. However, recent years have seen a turnaround. The Indian Government has introduced several conducive policies, infusing fresh vigor into the industry. Backed by these positive developments, India
is expected to become the world's third-largest automotive market in terms of volume by 2030.
A watershed moment continued to emerge in the fiscal year 2022-23, as like in previous year and that too with almost doubling the previous figures of profits which is a testament to Autoline's mettle. After navigating years of turbulence, our course corrected. A renewed impetus for growth emerged, propelled by unwavering dedication to enhancing operational and financial performance. The path was not without its challenges, yet stability and growth were achieved through resilience and adaptability. The industry landscape shifted, and we embraced it. A focus on electric vehicles led to strategic research and development, leading to the development
of innovative solutions. Supply chains streamlined, and a commitment to quality bolstered our stability.
As the automotive industry continues to evolve, we stand at the cusp of tremendous opportunities. Our recent turnaround serves as the foundation for achieving long-term growth and stability in the future.
Annual Report 2022-2301
Company Overview
Know Us
Autoline Industries was founded in 1996 and is amongst the largest manufacturers and suppliers of automotive components in India. We are engaged in manufacturing sheet metal components, sub-assemblies and assemblies, parking brakes, hinges, cab stay and cab tilt, exhaust systems, tubular structures, etc. for the automotive industry. The evolution we have undergone is remarkable. From a sheet metal stamping and pressing company, we have evolved into a dynamic auto ancillary company with a presence across the entire automotive value chain.
With our integrated design, manufacturing, and engineering expertise, we supply almost
3,000+ products to prominent Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in India and around the world for assembly into various passenger cars and commercial vehicles.
We have established ourselves as a reliable supplier in the automobile industry by adhering to our dedication to quality and dependability.
Ethos
Vision
D.R.I.V.E
Dependable Reliable Innovative solutions to create Value for stakeholders through Effective empowerment.
Mission
People
Empowering people to act like owners.
Customer
Exceeding Customer
Expectations.
Stakeholders
Adding value for stakeholders.
Workplace
Functioning with energy and passion.
Environment
Driving quality, safety and environmental care.
Effectiveness
Emphasis Effectiveness through efficient actions.
Values
Respect
Treat everyone with dignity and respect.
Integrity
Say and do only what is right.
Diversity
Embrace the diverse perspectives.
Growth
Work towards growth as a way of life.
Inclusion
Maintain an open and inclusive environment in team Autoline.
Quality
Right the first time, on time, every time.
02 Autoline Industries Limited
Major Certifications
Our Manufacturing Prowess
Our five world-class manufacturing facilities situated in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are certified with ISO/TS 19649:2002 by TUV (Rh), Germany. These units are equipped with cutting-edge tools and machinery to design, develop, and produce complex sheet metal parts.
With an aim to take part in green revolution in the automotive industry and secure additional business, we are in the process to set up a new manufacturing facility at Sanand, Gujarat. We have successfully entered into manufacturing of own electric cycles.
3
6
- 2
4
5
Corporate Overview
Statutory Reports
Financial Statements
Manufacturing Locations
Unit 1 - Chakan, Pune, Maharashtra
Unit 2 - Chakan, Pune, Maharashtra
(Area - 11,400 sqm)
(Area - 58,364 sqm)
Unit 3 - Pant Nagar, Uttarakhand
Unit 4 - Dharwad, Karnataka
(3 Units) (Area - 20,400 sqm)
(Area - 7,500 sqm)
Unit 5 - Hosur, Tamil Nadu
Unit 6 - Sanand, Gujarat
(Area - 3,200 sqm)
(Area - 20,000 sqm)
Annual Report 2022-2303
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Autoline Industries Limited published this content on 02 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2023 07:37:08 UTC.