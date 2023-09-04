For we marked

during a Amidst flow have

steadfast commitment to turnaround, stability and growth.

The automotive sector has weathered severe challenges due to economic shifts and sectoral hurdles. However, recent years have seen a turnaround. The Indian Government has introduced several conducive policies, infusing fresh vigor into the industry. Backed by these positive developments, India

is expected to become the world's third-largest automotive market in terms of volume by 2030.

A watershed moment continued to emerge in the fiscal year 2022-23, as like in previous year and that too with almost doubling the previous figures of profits which is a testament to Autoline's mettle. After navigating years of turbulence, our course corrected. A renewed impetus for growth emerged, propelled by unwavering dedication to enhancing operational and financial performance. The path was not without its challenges, yet stability and growth were achieved through resilience and adaptability. The industry landscape shifted, and we embraced it. A focus on electric vehicles led to strategic research and development, leading to the development

of innovative solutions. Supply chains streamlined, and a commitment to quality bolstered our stability.