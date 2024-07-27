Autoline Industries Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Vinod Kumar Sharma. He has tendered his resignation vide his resignation letter dated July 27,2024 from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company due to personal reasons, he will be relived from his duties by the Company with effect from August 14, 2024.
Autoline Industries Limited
Equities
AUTOIND
INE718H01014
Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|124.01 INR
|+0.80%
|-2.26%
|-5.05%
- Stock Market
- Equities
- AUTOIND Stock
- News Autoline Industries Limited
- Autoline Industries Limited Announces Resignation of Vinod Kumar Sharma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Effective August 14, 2024