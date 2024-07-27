Autoline Industries Limited is an India-based company engaged in designing, engineering, and manufacturing auto components. The Company is a supplier to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other automobile companies with a presence in both domestic and international markets. The Company is engaged in manufacturing sheet metal components, assemblies and sub-assemblies, foot control modules, parking brakes, hinges, cab stay and cab tilt, exhaust systems, tubular structures, fabrications, and others for OEMs in the automobile industry. Its services include design & engineering services, manufacturing services and self-initiated product design. Its products include small mechanical assemblies, exhaust systems, medium stamp parts/assembly, large stamp assemblies, non-automotive assemblies and hospital equipment. The Company operates five manufacturing facilities backed up with in-house design and engineering services, and a commercial tool room.