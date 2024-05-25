Autoline Industries Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1,894.2 million compared to INR 1,487.4 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,964.5 million compared to INR 1,500.7 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 72.2 million compared to net loss of INR 56.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.82 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 1.53 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.5 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 1.53 a year ago.