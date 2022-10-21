Autoliv : Financial highlights Q3 2022 - Form 8-K

Upper end of around 6.0%-7.0%adjusted operating margin
Around $700-750 millionoperating cash flow
All change figures in this release compare to the same period of the previous year except when stated otherwise.
Key business developments in the third quarter of 2022
•
Sales increased organically* by 32.5%, which was 3.7pp better than global LVP growth of 28.8% (S&P Global Oct 2022). We outperformed in all regions except Rest of Asia, mainly due to price increases and new product launches. Net sales of $2,302 million was a new third quarter record for our passive safety business.
•
Profitability improved significantly, driven by successful execution of price increase negotiations, LVP recovery and our cost reduction activities. Operating income improved by 72% and operating margin improved to 7.4% from 5.4% with adjusted operating margin* improving to 7.5%, despite continued adverse market conditions including inflationary pressure, volatile LVP and adverse currency effects. Return on capital employed was 18.0% and adjusted return on capital employed* was 18.4%.
•
Operating cash flow increased to $232 million, driven by higher net income and positive working capital effects while free cash flow* decreased to $68 million, impacted by higher capex. Leverage ratio improved to 1.6x from 1.7x in the second quarter. A dividend of $0.64 per share was paid and 0.26 million shares were repurchased in the quarter.
*For non-U.S. GAAP measures see enclosed reconciliation tables.
Key Figures
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Change
9 M 2022
9 M 2021
Change
Net sales
$2,302
$1,847
25%
$6,507
$6,111
6.5%
Operating income
171
99
72%
429
500
(14)%
Adjusted operating income1)
173
103
67%
365
506
(28)%
Operating margin
7.4%
5.4%
2.1pp
6.6%
8.2%
(1.6)pp
Adjusted operating margin1)
7.5%
5.6%
1.9pp
5.6%
8.3%
(2.7)pp
Earnings per share2, 3)
1.21
0.68
78%
3.06
3.65
(16)%
Adjusted earnings per share1, 2, 3)
1.23
0.73
68%
2.58
3.72
(31)%
Operating cash flow
$232
$188
23%
$251
$437
(43)%
Return on capital employed4)
18.0%
10.5%
7.5pp
15.3%
18.1%
(2.8)pp
Adjusted return on capital employed1,4)
18.4%
10.9%
7.5pp
13.1%
18.3%
(5.2)pp
1) Excluding costs and gains from capacity alignments. Non-U.S. GAAP measure, see reconciliation table. 2) Assuming dilution when applicable and net of treasury shares. 3) Participating share awards with right to receive dividend equivalents are (under the two-class method) excluded from the EPS calculation. 4) Annualized operating income and income from equity method investments, relative to average capital employed.
Comments from Mikael Bratt, President & CEO
As the market leader, we are building resilience and strength in turbulent times. We believe these actions enable us to build an even more competitive position. Despite the challenging macro environment, our third quarter performance enables us to update our full year 2022 adjusted operating margin indication towards the upper end of the 6.0-7.0% range.
During the quarter, we retained a strong balance sheet, our operating cash flow recovered compared to recent quarters and our leverage ratio improved compared to the previous quarter. We have reached agreements in more than 90% of the raw material related price adjustment discussions that we initiated earlier this year. Price adjustment discussions with our customers for cost increases related to labor, logistics and utilities are progressing.
Our actions initiated earlier in the year are now delivering results, especially our price adjustments to compensate for the inflationary pressures and our cost reduction activities.
We expect continued sequential margin improvement in the fourth quarter, due to positive seasonal effects, price increases, cost and headcount activities and somewhat lower volatility in customer call-offs. The gradual improvement in our performance throughout the year underlines our confidence in reaching our medium-term targets. In addition, we expect that our balance sheet and positive cash flow trend will allow for increasing shareholder returns.
I am pleased that we achieved a strong recovery in the third quarter, delivering record sales for a third quarter and increasing the adjusted operating margin to 7.5% despite adverse FX effects of almost 2pp and challenges from inflationary pressure and high call-off volatility. This is an important step towards our medium-term targets. We also achieved another strong organic sales outperformance vs. LVP, despite an unfavorable regional LVP mix development.
Full year 2022 indications
Our outlook indications for 2022 reflect continuing uncertainty in the automotive markets and are mainly based on our customer call-offs, a full year 2022 global LVP growth of around 6%,that we achieve our targeted cost compensation effects and some market stabilization.
Full Year Indication
Full Year Indication
Organic sales growth
Around 15%
Tax rate2)
Around 30%
FX impact on net sales
Around 6% negative
Operating cash flow3)
Around $700-750 million
Adjusted operating margin1)
Upper end of around 6.0%-7.0%
Capex, net, of sales
Around 5.5%
1) Excluding costs for capacity alignments, antitrust related matters and other discrete items. 2) Excluding unusual tax items. 3) Excluding unusual items.
The forward-looking non-U.S. GAAP financial measures above are provided on a non-U.S. GAAP basis. Autoliv has not provided a U.S. GAAP reconciliation of these measures because items that impact these measures, such as costs related to capacity alignments and antitrust matters, cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and Autoliv is unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.
Conference call and webcast
An earnings conference call will be held at 2:00 p.m. CET today, October 21, 2022. Information regarding how to participate is available on www.autoliv.com. The presentation slides for the conference call will be available on our website shortly after the publication of this financial report.
Business update relating to COVID-19, the war in Ukraine and other market conditions
COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact our business in the third quarter of 2022 through limited LVP by our customers caused by global semiconductor shortage and other industry supply chain disruptions. Third quarter of 2022 saw global LVP growth year over year by around 29% (according to S&P Global October 2022). Supply chain disruptions that led to low customer demand visibility and material changes to customer call-offs with short notice negatively impacted our production efficiency and profitability in the quarter. Rising raw material costs amounted to more than 4pp in operating margin headwind in the third quarter, of which a large part was offset by commercial customer recoveries, including retroactive compensations.
Direct COVID-19 related costs, such as personal protective equipment, quarantine costs and similar items, were around $1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Governmental support in connection with furloughing, short-term work weeks, and other similar activities were less than $1 million in the quarter.
We expect the current industry-wide semiconductor supply shortage to be a limiting factor for the global LVP recovery in 2022. We also expect that the current price environment could lead to raw material costs of up to 5pp in operating margin headwind for the full year of 2022. We have reached agreements in more than 90% of the raw material related price adjustment discussions that we initiated earlier this year. Price adjustment discussions with our customers for cost increases related to labor, logistics and utilities are progressing. We believe product price increases will continue to gradually offset raw material cost inflation.
In response to the increased challenging market conditions, we continue with strict hiring and cost control measures, and accelerated cost savings and footprint activities. The situation is monitored closely, and further actions are being evaluated.
The war in Ukraine
The direct impact of the war in Ukraine on our business has been relatively limited. In 2021, sales in Russia were less than 1.0% of total sales. Autoliv has one facility with fewer than 100 employees in Russia. The operations are currently idled. Autoliv net assets in Russia, mainly USD cash items, amount to around $11 million. Autoliv has no operations in Ukraine.
Adj. operating income and margin*: Operating income adjusted for capacity alignments, antitrust related matters and separation of our business segments in 2018. Capacity alignments include non-recurring costs related to our structural efficiency and business cycle management programs.
Operating cash flow excluding EC antitrust payment*: Management estimate for Continuing Operations derived from cash flow including Discontinued Operations 2018. Adjusted for EC antitrust payment of $203 million in 2019.
Cash conversion*: Free cash flow* in relation to net income adjusted for EC antitrust accrual in 2018 and payment in 2019. Free cash flow defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditure, net.
Consolidated sales development
Third quarter 2022
Consolidated sales
Third quarter
Reported
change (U.S.
GAAP)
Currency
effects1)
Organic
change*
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other2)
$1,510
$1,199
26%
(7.6)%
33%
Seatbelt Products2)
792
$647
22%
(8.2)%
31%
Total
$2,302
$1,847
25%
(7.8)%
32%
Asia
$955
$778
23%
(9.7)%
33%
Whereof:
China
537
414
30%
(5.7)%
35%
Japan
175
160
10%
(20)%
30%
RoA
243
204
19%
(9.7)%
29%
Americas
794
596
33%
(0.3)%
34%
Europe
552
473
17%
(14)%
31%
Total
$2,302
$1,847
25%
(7.8)%
32%
1) Effects from currency translations. 2) Including Corporate and other sales.
Sales by product - Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other
All major product categories increased organically* in the quarter. The largest contributor to the increase was inflatable curtains and steering wheels, followed by passenger airbags and side airbags.
Sales by product - Seatbelts
The main contributor to Seatbelt products organic growth* was China, followed by Europe and Americas.
Sales by region
Our global organic sales* increased by 32.5% compared to the global LVP increase of 28.8% (according to S&P Global, Oct 2022). The 3.7pp outperformance was driven by price increases and new product launches, partly offset by negative
geographical mix effects. Autoliv outperformed LVP by around 11pp in Europe, by around 7pp in Americas, by around 6pp in Japan and by around 1pp in China. We underperformed by around 2pp in Rest of Asia.
Q3 2022 organic growth*
Americas
Europe
China
Japan
Rest of Asia
Global
Autoliv
34%
31%
35%
30%
29%
32%
Main growth drivers
GM, Honda, Stellantis
VW, Stellantis, Toyota
VW, Honda, Toyota
Toyota, Subaru, Mazda
Hyundai, Suzuki, Tata
VW, Toyota, Stellantis
Main decline drivers
BMW, Traton
Mitsubishi, Nissan
Mazda, Hyundai, Ford
Nissan, Mitsubishi, Ssangyong
Ssangyong
Light vehicle production development
Change vs same period last year according to S&P Global
Q3 2022
Americas
Europe
China
Japan
Rest of Asia
Global
LVP (Oct 2022)
27%
20%
34%
23%
31%
29%
LVP (Jul 2022)
28%
31%
12%
36%
19%
22%
Consolidated sales development
First nine months 2022
Consolidated sales
First 9 months
Reported change
(U.S. GAAP)
Currency
effects1)
Organic
change*
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
Airbag, Steering Wheels and Other2)
$4,226
$3,973
6.4%
(5.4)%
12%
Seatbelt Products2)
2,281
2,139
6.6%
(6.0)%
13%
Total
$6,507
$6,111
6.5%
(5.6)%
12%
Asia
$2,544
$2,449
3.9%
(6.4)%
10%
Whereof:
China
1,347
1,228
9.7%
(2.0)%
12%
Japan
496
546
(9.2)%
(14)%
5.1%
RoA
701
675
4.0%
(8.1)%
12%
Americas
2,225
1,903
17%
0.0%
17%
Europe
1,738
1,760
(1.2)%
(11)%
9.4%
Total
$6,507
$6,111
6.5%
(5.6)%
12%
1) Effects from currency translations. 2) Including Corporate and other sales.
Sales by product - Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other
The largest contributors to the organic growth* was steering wheels and inflatable curtains, followed by passenger airbags and side airbags.
Sales by product - Seatbelts
The main contributors to Seatbelt products organic growth* was China and Europe, followed by Rest of Asia and Americas.
Sales by region
Our global organic sales* increased by around 12% compared to the LVP increase of around 8% (according to S&P Global, Oct 2022). The 3.8pp outperformance was driven by new
product launches and price increases partly offset by negative geographical mix. Autoliv outperformed LVP by around 13pp in Europe, by around 8pp in Japan, and by around 6pp in Americas. We underperformed by around 2pp in China and by around 5pp in Rest of Asia.
9M 2022 organic growth*
Americas
Europe
China
Japan
Rest of Asia
Global
Autoliv
17%
9.4%
12%
5.1%
12%
12%
Main growth drivers
Stellantis, Ford, GM
Stellantis, VW, Toyota
Toyota, Geely, Mercedes
Mitsubishi, Subaru, Honda
Tata, Suzuki, Honda
Stellantis, Ford, Toyota
Main decline drivers
Nissan, Traton
Volvo, Nissan
Great Wall, Hyundai, Mazda
Toyota, Nissan
Nissan, Mitsubishi
Nissan, Great Wall, Volvo
Light vehicle production development
Change vs same period last year according to S&P Global
First nine months 2022
Americas
Europe
China
Japan
Rest of Asia
Global
LVP (Oct 2022)
11%
(3.4)%
14%
(3.3)%
17%
8.3%
LVP (Jan 2022)
17%
15%
5.0%
8.4%
5.0%
9.9%
Key launches in the third quarter 2022
Ford Lightning
BMW 7-series/i7
Haval A08
Xpeng G9
Toyota Sequoia
Nio ET5
Hyundai IONIQ 6
Hyundai Stargazer
Honda CR-V
Driver/Passenger Airbags
Seatbelts
Side Airbags
Head/Inflatable Curtain Airbags
Steering Wheel
Knee Airbag
Front Center Airbag
Bag-in-Belt
Pyrotechnical Safety Switch
Pedestrian Airbag
Hood Lifter
Available as EV/PHEV
Financial development
Selected income statement items
Condensed income statement
Third quarter
First 9 months
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Net sales
$2,302
$1,847
25%
$6,507
$6,111
6.5%
Cost of sales
(1,918)
(1,546)
24%
(5,510)
(4,968)
11%
Gross profit
$383
$301
28%
$998
$1,143
(13)%
S,G&A
(105)
(101)
4.3%
(333)
(319)
4.1%
R,D&E, net
(106)
(98)
8.4%
(325)
(311)
4.5%
Amortization of intangibles
(0)
(2)
(83)%
(2)
(8)
(71)%
Other income (expense), net
(1)
(1)
73%
91
(5)
n/a
Operating income
$171
$99
72%
$429
$500
(14)%
Adjusted operating income1)
$173
$103
67%
$365
$506
(28)%
Financial and non-operating items, net
(18)
(12)
47%
(40)
(44)
(9)%
Income before taxes
$153
$87
76%
$389
$456
(15)%
Income taxes
(47)
(27)
75%
(121)
(135)
(10)%
Net income
$106
$60
76%
$268
$322
(17)%
Earnings per share2, 3)
1.21
0.68
78%
3.06
$3.65
(16)%
Adjusted earnings per share1, 2, 3)
$1.23
$0.73
68%
$2.58
$3.72
(31)%
Gross margin
16.7%
16.3%
0.4pp
15.3%
18.7%
(3.4)pp
S,G&A, in relation to sales
(4.6)%
(5.5)%
0.9pp
(5.1)%
(5.2)%
0.1pp
R,D&E, net in relation to sales
(4.6)%
(5.3)%
0.7pp
(5.0)%
(5.1)%
0.1pp
Operating margin
7.4%
5.4%
2.1pp
6.6%
8.2%
(1.6)pp
Adjusted operating margin1)
7.5%
5.6%
1.9pp
5.6%
8.3%
(2.7)pp
Tax Rate
30.8%
30.9%
(0.1)pp
31.1%
29.5%
1.6pp
Other data
No. of shares at period-end in millions4)
86.8
87.5
(0.7)%
86.8
87.5
(0.7)%
Weighted average no. of shares in millions4)
87.0
87.4
(0.5)%
87.2
87.4
(0.2)%
Weighted average no. of shares in millions, diluted5)
87.2
87.7
(0.6)%
87.4
87.7
(0.3)%
1) Non-U.S. GAAP measure, excluding costs and gains from capacity alignments. See reconciliation table. 2) Assuming dilution when applicable and net of treasury shares. 3) Participating share awards with right to receive dividend equivalents are (under the two-class method) excluded from the EPS calculation. 4) Excluding dilution and net of treasury shares. 5) Net of treasury shares.
Third quarter 2022 development
Gross profitincreased by $83 million and the gross margin increased by 0.4pp compared to the same quarter 2021. The gross profit increase was primarily driven by price increases and volume growth, partly offset by higher costs for raw materials, unfavorable FX translation effects and higher costs for premium freight.
S,G&A costs increased by $4 million compared to the prior year, mainly due to increased costs for personnel and IT expenses partly offset by positive currency translation effects. S,G&A costs in relation to sales decreased from 5.5% to 4.6%.
R,D&E, net costs increased by around $8 million compared to the prior year, mainly due to higher costs for personnel, prototypes and tools partly offset by higher engineering income. R,D&E, net, in relation to sales decreased from 5.3% to 4.6%.
Other income (expense), net was unchanged compared to the prior year.
Operating income increased by $72 million compared to the same period in 2021, mainly as a consequence of the higher gross profit, partly offset by the higher costs for S,G&A and R,D&E, net.
Adjusted operating income* increased by $70 million compared to the prior year, mainly due to higher gross profit, partly offset by the higher costs for S,G&A and R,D&E, net.
Financial and non-operating items, net, was $6 million more negative compared to a year earlier, mainly due to adverse currency translation effects.
Income before taxes increased by $66 million compared to the prior year, mainly due to the higher operating income partly offset by higher costs for financial and non-operating items, net.
Tax rate was 30.8%, almost unchanged compared to 30.9% in the same period last year.Discrete tax items, net, increased the tax rate this quarter by 1.4pp. Discrete tax items increased the tax rate by 5.6pp in the same period last year.
Earnings per share, diluted increased by $0.53 compared to a year earlier, where the main driver was $0.59 from higher adjusted operating income* partly offset by $0.06 from financial and non-operating items.
First nine months 2022 development
Gross profitdecreased by $146 million, and the gross margin decreased by 3.4pp compared to the same period 2021. The gross profit decrease was primarily driven by adverse effects from higher costs for raw material and premium freight, adverse currency translation effects partly offset by price increases.
S,G&A costs increased by $13 million compared to the prior year, mainly relating to investments in personnel and IT and improvement projects partly offset by positive currency translation effects.
R,D&E, net costs increased by $14 million, mainly due to lower engineering income. R,D&E, net, in relation to sales was close to unchanged at 5.0%.
Other income (expense), net improved by $96 million compared to the prior year, mainly due to around $80 million gain from the sale of a property in Japan and around $20 million from a patent litigation settlement partly offset by around $10 million in capacity alignment provision for the closure of a plant in South Korea.
Operating income decreased by $71 million compared to the same period in 2021, mainly as a consequence of the lower gross profit, partly offset by the improved Other income (expense).
Adjusted operating income* decreased by $141 million compared to the prior year, mainly due to lower gross profit.
Financial and non-operating items, net, improved by $4 million, mainly due to lower interest expenses due to lower debt in 2022 compared to 2021.
Income before taxes decreased by $67 million compared to the prior year, mainly due to the lower operating income partly offset by improved financial and non-operating items, net.
Tax rate was 31.1%, compared to 29.5% in the same period last year, mainly due to unfavorable country mix. In addition, discrete tax items, net, increased the tax rate this year by 1.2pp. Discrete tax items, net increased the tax rate by 1.0pp in the same period last year.
Earnings per share, diluted decreased by $0.60 compared to a year earlier, where the main driver was $1.15 from lower adjusted operating income* partly mitigated by $0.53 from capacity alignment.
Selected Balance Sheet and Cash Flow items
Selected Balance Sheet items
Third quarter
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
Change
Trade working capital 1)
$1,314
$1,421
(7.5)%
Trade working capital in relation to sales 2)
14.3%
19.2%
(5.0)pp
- Receivables outstanding in relation to sales 3)
20.6%
21.3%
(0.8)pp
- Inventory outstanding in relation to sales 4)
10.0%
12.5%
(2.5)pp
- Payables outstanding in relation to sales 5)
16.3%
14.6%
1.8pp
Cash & cash equivalents
483
903
(46)%
Gross Debt 6)
1,729
2,051
(16)%
Net Debt 7)
1,288
1,165
11%
Capital employed 8)
3,779
3,738
1.1%
Return on capital employed 9)
18.0%
10.5%
7.5pp
Total equity
$2,491
$2,573
(3.2)%
Return on total equity 10)
16.8%
9.3%
7.5pp
Leverage ratio 11)
1.6
1.1
37%
1) Outstanding receivables and outstanding inventory less outstanding payables. 2) Outstanding receivables and outstanding inventory less outstanding payables relative to annualized quarterly sales. 3) Outstanding receivables relative to annualized quarterly sales. 4) Outstanding inventory relative to annualized quarterly sales. 5) Outstanding payables relative to annualized quarterly sales. 6) Short- and long-term interest-bearing debt. 7) Short- and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents and debt-related derivatives.Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See reconciliation table. 8) Total equity and net debt. 9) Annualized operating income and income from equity method investments, relative to average capital employed. 10) Annualized net income relative to average total equity. 11) Net debt adjusted for pension liabilities in relation to EBITDA. Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See reconciliation table.
Selected Cash Flow items
Third quarter
First 9 months
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Net income
$106
$60
76%
$268
$322
(17)%
Changes in operating working capital
89
35
155%
(168)
(179)
(6)%
Depreciation and amortization
87
98
(11)%
273
297
(8.0)%
Gain on divestiture of property
-
-
n/a
(80)
-
n/a
Other, net
(51)
(5)
n/a
(44)
(3)
n/a
Operating cash flow
$232
$188
23%
$251
$437
(43)%
Capital expenditure, net
(164)
(112)
47%
(319)
(301)
6%
Free cash flow1)
$68
$77
(12)%
$(69)
$136
(151)%
Cash conversion2)
64%
128%
(64)pp
n/a
42%
n/a
Shareholder returns
- Dividends paid
(56)
(54)
2.5%
(167)
(109)
54%
- Share repurchases
(20)
-
n/a
(60)
-
n/a
Cash dividend paid per share
$(0.64)
$(0.62)
3.2%
$(1.92)
$(1.24)
55%
Capital expenditures, net in relation to sales
7.1%
6.0%
1.1pp
4.9%
4.9%
(0.0)pp
1) Operating cash flow less Capital expenditure, net. Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See enclosed reconciliation table. 2) Free cash flow relative to Net income. Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See reconciliation table.
Third quarter 2022 development
Trade working capital* was reduced by $107 million compared to the same period last year, where the main driver was related to $427 million in higher accounts payables, partly offset by $318 million in higher receivables.
Operating cash flow increased by $43 million to $232 million compared to the same period last year, mainly due to higher net income and positive working capital effects, partly offset by adverse effects from changes in deferred income taxes.
Capital expenditure, netincreased by $52 million, which mainly is due to investments related to footprint and capacity expansions. The higher level reflects a temporary catch up of investments that were delayed during the pandemic. Capital expenditure, net in relation to sales was 7.1% vs. 6.0% a year earlier.
Free cash flow*was $68 million, compared to $77 million a year earlier. The decline was due to the higher capital expenditure, net, partly offset by the higher operating cash flow.
Cash conversion*defined as free cash flow* in relation to net income, was 64% compared to 128% in the same period the prior year. The decrease was due to the increase in net income while free cash flow decreased.
Net debt*was $1,288 million as of September 30, 2022, which was $123 million higher than a year earlier.
Liquidity position. As of September 30, 2022, our cash balance was around $0.5 billion, and including committed, unused loan facilities, our liquidity position was around $1.6 billion.
Leverage ratio*. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had a leverage ratio of 1.6x, compared to 1.1x as of September 30, 2021, as the net debt* increased and the 12 months trailing adjusted EBITDA* decreased.
Total equity decreased by $82 million compared to September 30, 2021. This is mainly due to $225 million in adverse currency translation effects, dividends paid of $224 million and $60 million from share repurchases partly offset by $384 million from net income.
First nine months 2022 development
Operating cash flow decreased by $186 million to $251 million compared to the same period last year, mainly due to lower net income and adverse effects from changes in deferred income taxes.
Capital expenditure, netincreased by $19 million, which mainly reflects increased investments related to footprint and capacity expansions partly offset by $95 million in proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment. Capital expenditure, net in relation to sales was unchanged at 4.9%.
Free cash flow*was negative $69 million, compared to positive $136 million a year earlier. The decline was due to the lower operating cash flow and higher capital expenditure, net.
Cash conversion*defined as free cash flow* in relation to net income, was not meaningful in the period as free cash flow was negative.
Headcount
Sep 30
Jun 30
Sep 30
2022
2022
2021
Headcount
67,800
64,700
62,000
Whereof: Direct headcount in manufacturing
49,600
46,500
44,200
Indirect headcount
18,300
18,200
17,900
Temporary personnel
10.5%
9.6%
7.7%
By September 30, 2022, total headcount increased by 5,800 compared to a year earlier. The indirect workforce increased by 2.2% while the direct workforce increased by 12.2%, as sales grew organically by 32% compared to a year earlier. The increase also reflects preparations for the expected
strong sales growth in the fourth quarter. Compared to June 30, 2022, total headcount increased by around 3,100, direct workforce increased by almost 3,100 and the indirect workforce increased by around 50.
Other Items
•
On August 18, 2022, Autoliv announced the appointment of Gustav Lundgren to its Board of Directors, pursuant to the previously disclosed agreement with Cevian Capital II GP Limited. Gustav Lundgren is a partner of Cevian Capital. Mr. Lundgren replaced Min Liu, Cevian's previously designated director, who resigned from the Board on August 18, 2022. The Board determined that Gustav Lundgren is an independent director and appointed him as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee.
•
Under Autoliv's 2022-2024 stock purchase program, purchases of common stock and SDRs may be made in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block purchase techniques, 10b5-1 trading plans or a combination of the foregoing in accordance with applicable law and the rules and regulations of both the NYSE and Nasdaq Stockholm. During the third quarter 2022, Autoliv repurchased 0.26 million shares of common stock at an average price of $78.04 per share.
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(Dollars in millions, except per share data, unaudited)
Third quarter
First 9 months
Latest 12
Full Year
2022
2021
2022
2021
months
2021
Airbag, Steering Wheels and Other1)
$1,510
$1,199
$4,226
$3,973
$5,633
$5,380
Seatbelt products1)
792
647
2,281
2,139
2,992
2,850
Total net sales
$2,302
$1,847
$6,507
$6,111
$8,626
$8,230
Cost of sales
(1,918)
(1,546)
(5,510)
(4,968)
(7,261)
(6,719)
Gross profit
$383
$301
$998
$1,143
$1,366
$1,511
Selling, general & administrative expenses
(105)
(101)
(333)
(319)
(445)
(432)
Research, development & engineering expenses, net
(106)
(98)
(325)
(311)
(405)
(391)
Amortization of intangibles
(0)
(2)
(2)
(8)
(5)
(10)
Other income (expense), net
(1)
(1)
91
(5)
93
(3)
Operating income
$171
$99
$429
$500
$604
$675
Income from equity method investments
1
(0)
3
2
4
3
Interest income
2
1
4
3
5
4
Interest expense
(15)
(14)
(41)
(46)
(55)
(60)
Other non-operating items, net
(6)
1
(5)
(3)
(9)
(7)
Income before income taxes
$153
$87
$389
$456
$547
$614
Income taxes
(47)
(27)
(121)
(135)
(163)
(177)
Net income
$106
$60
$268
$322
$384
$437
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
1
0
1
1
2
2
Net income attributable to controlling interest
$105
$60
$267
$320
$382
$435
Earnings per share2, 3)
$1.21
$0.68
$3.06
$3.65
$4.37
$4.96
1) Including Corporate and other sales. 2) Assuming dilution when applicable and net of treasury shares. 3) Participating share awards with right to receive dividend equivalents are (under the two-class method) excluded from EPS calculation.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
(Dollars in millions, unaudited)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Assets
Cash & cash equivalents
$483
$327
$938
$969
$903
Receivables, net
1,893
1,779
1,824
1,699
1,575
Inventories, net
924
903
913
777
922
Prepaid expenses
218
195
170
164
242
Other current assets
69
81
79
65
68
Total current assets
$3,587
$3,285
$3,923
$3,675
$3,710
Property, plant & equipment, net
1,795
1,806
1,853
1,855
1,813
Operating leases right-of-use assets
116
120
126
132
123
Goodwill
1,364
1,373
1,384
1,387
1,389
Intangible assets, net
5
6
7
8
9
Investments and other non-current assets
467
439
476
481
467
Total assets
$7,334
$7,030
$7,769
$7,537
$7,511
Liabilities and equity
Short-term debt
$692
$559
$347
$346
$364
Accounts payable
1,503
1,303
1,385
1,144
1,076
Accrued expenses
965
944
1,050
996
1,096
Operating lease liabilities - current
35
37
38
38
38
Other current liabilities
263
218
253
297
237
Total current liabilities
$3,458
$3,061
$3,073
$2,821
$2,811
Long-term debt
1,037
1,060
1,647
1,662
1,687
Pension liability
149
155
172
197
231
Operating lease liabilities - non-current
81
83
87
94
85
Other non-current liabilities
118
113
116
115
125
Total non-current liabilities
$1,385
$1,410
$2,022
$2,067
$2,127
Total parent shareholders' equity
2,478
2,544
2,659
2,633
2,558
Non-controlling interest
13
15
15
15
15
Total equity
$2,491
$2,558
$2,674
$2,648
$2,573
Total liabilities and equity
$7,334
$7,030
$7,769
$7,537
$7,511
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
Third quarter
First 9 months
Latest 12
Full Year
(Dollars in millions, unaudited)
2022
2021
2022
2021
months
2021
Net income
$106
$60
$268
$322
$384
$437
Depreciation and amortization
87
98
273
297
370
394
Gain on divestiture of property
-
-
(80)
-
(80)
-
Other, net
(51)
(5)
(44)
(3)
(55)
(15)
Changes in operating working capital, net
89
35
(168)
(179)
(52)
(63)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$232
$188
$251
$437
$567
$754
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(164)
(113)
(418)
(303)
(572)
(458)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
(0)
1
98
3
99
4
Net cash used in investing activities
$(164)
$(112)
$(319)
$(301)
$(473)
$(454)
Net cash before financing1)
$68
$77
$(69)
$136
$95
$300
Increase (decrease) in short term debt
167
14
(110)
(278)
(119)
(286)
Decrease long-term debt
(17)
(14)
(51)
(1)
(70)
(20)
Dividends paid
(56)
(54)
(167)
(109)
(223)
(165)
Share repurchases
(20)
-
(60)
-
(60)
-
Common stock options exercised
0
0
0
2
1
3
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests
(1)
(1)
(1)
(1)
(1)
(1)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$73
$(56)
$(389)
$(386)
$(473)
$(469)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
15
(10)
(28)
(25)
(42)
(39)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$156
$11
$(486)
$(275)
$(420)
$(209)
Cash and cash equivalents at period-start
327
893
969
1,178
903
1,178
Cash and cash equivalents at period-end
$483
$903
$483
$903
$483
$969
1) Non-U.S. GAAP measure comprised of "Net cash provided by operating activities" and "Net cash used in investing activities". See reconciliation table.
RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-U.S. GAAP MEASURES
In this report we sometimes refer to non-U.S. GAAP measures that we and securities analysts use in measuring Autoliv's performance. We believe that these measures assist investors and management in analyzing trends in the Company's business for the reasons given below. Investors should not consider these non-U.S. GAAP measures as substitutes, but rather as additions, to financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It should be noted that these measures, as defined, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Components in Sales Increase/Decrease
Since the Company historically generates approximately 75% of sales in currencies other than in the reporting currency (i.e. U.S. dollars) and currency rates have been volatile, we analyze the Company's sales trends and performance as changes in organic sales growth. This presents the increase or decrease in the overall U.S. dollar net sales on a comparable basis, allowing separate discussions of the impact of acquisitions/divestitures and exchange rates. The tables on pages 6 and 7 present changes in organic sales growth as reconciled to the change in the total U.S. GAAP net sales.
Trade Working Capital
Due to the need to optimize cash generation to create value for shareholders, management focuses on operationally derived trade working capital as defined in the table below. The reconciling items used to derive this measure are, by contrast, managed as part of our overall management of cash and debt, but they are not part of the responsibilities of day-to-day operations' management.
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Receivables, net
$1,893
$1,779
$1,824
$1,699
$1,575
Inventories, net
924
903
913
777
922
Accounts payable
(1,503)
(1,303)
(1,385)
(1,144)
(1,076)
Trade Working capital
$1,314
$1,379
$1,352
$1,332
$1,421
Net Debt
Autoliv from time to time enters into "debt-related derivatives" (DRDs) as a part of its debt management and as part of efficiently managing the Company's overall cost of funds. Creditors and credit rating agencies use net debt adjusted for DRDs in their analyses of the Company's debt, therefore we provide this non-U.S. GAAP measure. DRDs are fair value adjustments to the carrying value of the underlying debt. Also included in the DRDs is the unamortized fair value adjustment related to a discontinued fair value hedge that will be amortized over the remaining life of the debt. By adjusting for DRDs, the total financial liability of net debt is disclosed without grossing debt up with currency or interest fair values.
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Short-term debt
$692
$559
$347
$346
$364
Long-term debt
1,037
1,060
1,647
1,662
1,687
Total debt
$1,729
$1,619
$1,994
$2,008
$2,051
Cash & cash equivalents
(483)
(327)
(938)
(969)
(903)
Debt issuance cost/Debt-related derivatives, net
42
26
1
13
18
Net debt
$1,288
$1,318
$1,057
$1,052
$1,165
Dec 31
Dec 31
Dec 31
Dec 31
(Dollars in millions)
2020
2019
2018
2017
Short-term debt
$302
$368
$621
$20
Long-term debt
2,110
1,726
1,609
1,311
Total debt
$2,411
$2,094
$2,230
$1,330
Cash & cash equivalents
(1,178)
(445)
(616)
(960)
Debt issuance cost/Debt-related derivatives, net
(19)
0
5
(3)
Net debt
$1,214
$1,650
$1,619
$368
Leverage ratio
The non-U.S. GAAP measure "net debt" is also used in the non-U.S. GAAP measure "Leverage ratio". Management uses this measure to analyze the amount of debt the Company can incur under its debt policy. Management believes that this policy also provides guidance to credit and equity investors regarding the extent to which the Company would be prepared to leverage its operations. In 2021, EBITDA calculation was redefined to exclude other non-operating items and income from equity method investments. Historic EBITDA and leverage ratio have been recalculated resulting in minor adjustments. Autoliv's policy is to maintain a leverage ratio commensurate with a strong investment grade credit rating. The Company measures its leverage ratio as net debt* adjusted for pension liabilities in relation to adjusted EBITDA*. The long-term target is to maintain a leverage ratio of around 1.0x within a range of 0.5x to 1.5x.
Sep 30
Dec 31
Sep 30
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
2021
Net debt1)
$1,288
$1,052
$1,165
Pension liabilities
149
197
231
Debt per the Policy
$1,437
$1,248
$1,396
Net income2)
$384
$437
$511
Income taxes2)
163
177
224
Interest expense, net2, 3)
51
57
62
Other non-operating items, net2)
9
7
14
Income from equity method investments2)
(4)
(3)
(3)
Depreciation and amortization of intangibles2)
370
394
400
Capacity alignments and antitrust related matters2)
(61)
8
10
EBITDA per the Policy (Adjusted EBITDA)
$912
$1,077
$1,217
Leverage ratio
1.6
1.2
1.1
1) Short- and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents and debt-related derivatives. 2) Latest 12 months. 3) Interest expense including cost for extinguishment of debt, if any, less interest income.
Free Cash Flow, Net Cash Before Financing and Cash Conversion
Management uses the non-U.S. GAAP measure "free cash flow" to analyze the amount of cash flow being generated by the Company's operations after capital expenditure, net. This measure indicates the Company's cash flow generation level that enables strategic value creation options such as dividends or acquisitions. For details on free cash flow, see the reconciliation table below. Management uses the non-U.S. GAAP measure "net cash before financing" to analyze and disclose the cash flow generation available for servicing external stakeholders such as shareholders and debt stakeholders. For details on net cash before financing, see the reconciliation table below. Management uses the non-U.S. GAAP measure "cash conversion" to analyze the proportion of net income that is converted into free cash flow. The measure is a tool to evaluate how efficient the Company utilizes its resources. For details on cash conversion, see the reconciliation table below.
Third quarter
First 9 months
Latest 12
Full Year
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
2022
2021
months
2021
Net income
$106
$60
$268
$322
$384
$437
Changes in operating working capital
89
35
(168)
(179)
(52)
(63)
Depreciation and amortization
87
98
273
297
370
394
Gain on divestiture of property
-
-
(80)
-
(80)
-
Other, net
(51)
(5)
(44)
(3)
(55)
(15)
Operating cash flow
$232
$188
$251
$437
$567
$754
Capital expenditure, net
(164)
(112)
(319)
(301)
(473)
(454)
Free cash flow1)
$68
$77
$(69)
$136
$95
$300
Net cash before financing
$68
$77
$(69)
$136
$95
$300
Cash conversion2)
64%
128%
n/a
42%
25%
69%
1) Operating cash flow less Capital expenditures, net. 2) Free cash flow relative to Net income.
Full year
Full year
Full year
Full year
(Dollars in millions)
2020
2019
20181)
20171)
Net income
$188
$463
$184
$303
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
277
47
(229)
(0)
Depreciation and amortization
371
351
397
426
Goodwill impairment charges
-
-
-
234
Other, net2)
13
(220)
239
(27)
Operating cash flow
$849
$641
$591
$936
EC antitrust payment
-
(203)
-
-
Operating cash flow excl antitrust
$849
$844
$591
$936
Capital expenditure, net
(340)
(476)
(555)
(570)
Free cash flow3)
$509
$165
$36
$366
Free cash flow excl antitrust payment4)
$509
$368
$36
$366
Acquisitions of businesses and other, net
-
-
(73)
(128)
Net cash before financing
$509
$165
$(37)
$239
Cash conversion5)
270%
36%
19%
121%
Cash conversion excl antitrust6)
270%
79%
19%
121%
1) Including Discontinued Operations. 2) Including EC antitrust non-cash provision 2018 and EC antitrust payment 2019. 3) Operating cash flow less Capital expenditure, net. 4) For 2019, Operating cashflow excluding EC antitrust payment less Capital expenditure, net. 5) Free cash flow relative to Net income. 6) For 2019, Free cash flow excluding EC antitrust payment relative to Net income.
Items Affecting Comparability
We believe that comparability between periods is improved through the exclusion of certain items. To assist investors in understanding the operating performance of Autoliv's business, it is useful to consider certain U.S. GAAP measures exclusive of these items.
The following table reconciles Income before income taxes, Net income attributable to controlling interest, capital employed, which are inputs utilized to calculate Return on Capital Employed ("ROCE"), adjusted ROCE and Return on Total Equity ("ROE"). The Company believes this presentation may be useful to investors and industry analysts who utilize these adjusted non-U.S. GAAP measures in their ROCE and ROE calculations to exclude certain items for comparison purposes across periods. Autoliv's management uses the ROCE, adjusted ROCE and ROE measures for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry and providing useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting the Company's business.
As used by the Company, ROCE is annualized operating income and income from equity method investments, relative to average capital employed. Adjusted ROCE is annualized operating income and income from equity method investments, relative to average capital employed as adjusted to exclude certain non-recurring items. The Company believes ROCE and adjusted ROCE are useful indicators of long-term performance both absolute and relative to the Company's peers as it allows for a comparison of the profitability of the Company's capital employed in its business relative to that of its peers.
ROE is the ratio of annualized income (loss) relative to average total equity for the periods presented. The Company's management believes that ROE is a useful indicator of how well management creates value for its shareholders through its operating activities and its capital management.
Accordingly, the tables below reconcile from U.S. GAAP to the equivalent non-U.S. GAAP measure.
Third quarter 2022
Third quarter 2021
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Reported
U.S. GAAP
Adjust-ments1)
Non-U.S.
GAAP
Reported
U.S. GAAP
Adjust-ments1)
Non-U.S.
GAAP
Operating income
$171
$2
$173
$99
$4
$103
Operating margin
7.4%
0.1%
7.5%
5.4%
0.2%
5.6%
Income before taxes
153
2
155
87
4
91
Net income attributable to controlling interest
105
2
107
60
4
64
Return on capital employed2)
18.0%
0.4%
18.4%
10.5%
0.4%
10.9%
Return on total equity3)
16.8%
0.6%
17.3%
9.3%
0.6%
9.9%
Earnings per share4, 5)
$1.21
$0.02
$1.23
$0.68
$0.05
$0.73
1) Costs for capacity alignments. 2) Annualized operating income and income from equity method investments, relative to average capital employed. 3) Annualized income relative to average total equity. 4) Assuming dilution when applicable and net of treasury shares. 5) Participating share awards with right to receive dividend equivalents are (under the two-class method) excluded from the EPS calculation.
First 9 months 2022
First 9 months 2021
Reported
U.S. GAAP
Adjust-ments1)
Non-U.S.
GAAP
Reported
U.S. GAAP
Adjust-ments1)
Non-U.S.
GAAP
Operating income
$429
$(64)
$365
$500
$6
$506
Operating margin
6.6%
(1.0)%
5.6%
8.2%
0.1%
8.3%
Income before taxes
389
(64)
325
456
6
462
Net income attributable to controlling interest
267
(41)
226
320
6
326
Capital employed
3,779
(41)
3,738
3,738
6
3,744
Return on capital employed2)
15.3%
(2.2)%
13.1%
18.1%
0.2%
18.3%
Return on total equity3)
13.8%
(2.0)%
11.8%
16.9%
0.3%
17.2%
Earnings per share4, 5)
$3.06
$(0.47)
$2.58
$3.65
$0.06
$3.72
1) Costs and gains from capacity alignments. 2) Annualized operating income and income from equity method investments, relative to average capital employed. 3) Annualized income relative to average total equity. 4) Assuming dilution when applicable and net of treasury shares. 5) Participating share awards with right to receive dividend equivalents are (under the two-class method) excluded from the EPS calculation.
Latest 12 months
Full year 2021
Reported
U.S. GAAP
Adjust-ments1)
Non-U.S.
GAAP
Reported
U.S. GAAP
Adjust-ments1)
Non-U.S.
GAAP
Operating income
$604
$(61)
$542
$675
$8
$683
Operating margin
7.0%
(0.7)%
6.3%
8.2%
0.1%
8.3%
1) Costs and gains from capacity alignments.
Full year 2020
Full year 2019
Reported
U.S. GAAP
Adjust-ments1)
Non-U.S.
GAAP
Reported
U.S. GAAP
Adjust-ments1)
Non-U.S.
GAAP
Operating income
$382
$99
$482
$726
$49
$774
Operating margin
5.1%
1.4%
6.5%
8.5%
0.6%
9.1%
1) Costs for capacity alignments and antitrust related matters.
Full year 2018
Full year 2017
Reported
U.S. GAAP
Adjust-ments1)
Non-U.S.
GAAP
Reported
U.S. GAAP
Adjust-ments1)
Non-U.S.
GAAP
Operating income
$686
$222
$908
$860
$40
$899
Operating margin
7.9%
2.6%
10.5%
10.6%
0.5%
11.1%
1) Costs for capacity alignments, antitrust related matters and separation of our business segments
Items included in non-U.S. GAAP adjustments
Third quarter 2022
Third quarter 2021
Adjustment
Million
Adjustment
Per share
Adjustment
Million
Adjustment
Per share
Capacity alignments
$2
0.02
$4
$0.05
Total adjustments to operating income
$2
$0.02
$4
$0.05
Tax on non-U.S. GAAP adjustments1)
(0)
(0.01)
0
0.00
Total adjustments to net income
$2
0.02
$4
$0.05
Average number of shares outstanding - diluted2)
87.5
87.6
Annualized adjustment on return on capital employed
9
17
Adjustment on return on capital employed
0.4%
0.4%
Annualized adjustment on Return on total equity
$7
$18
Adjustment on return on total equity
0.6%
0.6%
1) The tax is calculated based on the tax laws in the respective jurisdiction(s) of the adjustment(s). 2) Annualized average number of outstanding shares
Items included in non-U.S. GAAP adjustments
First 9 months 2022
First 9 months 2021
Adjustment
Million
Adjustment
Per share
Adjustment
Million
Adjustment
Per share
Capacity alignments
$(64)
(0.73)
$6
$0.06
Total adjustments to operating income
$(64)
$(0.73)
$6
$0.06
Tax on non-U.S. GAAP adjustments1)
23
0.26
(0)
(0.00)
Total adjustments to net income
$(41)
(0.47)
$6
$0.06
Average number of shares outstanding - diluted2)
87.5
87.6
Annualized adjustment on Return on capital employed
(85)
8
Adjustment on return on capital employed
(2.2)%
0.2%
Annualized adjustment on Return on total equity
$(55)
$7
Adjustment on return on total equity
(2.0)%
0.3%
1) The tax is calculated based on the tax laws in the respective jurisdiction(s) of the adjustment(s). 2) Annualized average number of outstanding shares
Multi-year Summary
Continuing Operations unless noted
(Dollars in millions, unaudited)
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Sales and Income
Net sales
$8,230
$7,447
$8,548
$8,678
$8,137
Airbag sales1)
5,380
4,824
5,676
5,699
5,342
Seatbelt sales
2,850
2,623
2,871
2,980
2,794
Operating income
675
382
726
686
860
Net income attributable to controlling interest
435
187
462
376
586
Earnings per share (US$) - basic2)
4.97
2.14
5.29
4.32
6.70
Earnings per share (US$) - assuming dilution2, 3)
4.96
2.14
5.29
4.31
6.68
Gross margin4)
18.4%
16.7%
18.5%
19.7%
20.6%
R,D&E net in relation to sales
(4.7)%
(5.0)%
(4.7)%
(4.8)%
(4.6)%
S,G&A in relation to sales
(5.3)%
(5.2)%
(4.7)%
(4.5)%
(5.0)%
Operating margin5)
8.2%
5.1%
8.5%
7.9%
10.6%
Adjusted operating margin6, 7)
8.3%
6.5%
9.1%
10.5%
11.1%
Balance Sheet
Trade working capital8)
1,332
1,366
1,417
1,396
1,444
Trade working capital in relation to sales9)
15.7%
13.6%
16.2%
15.9%
16.7%
Receivables outstanding in relation to sales10)
20.0%
18.1%
18.6%
19.0%
19.6%
Inventory outstanding in relation to sales11)
9.2%
7.9%
8.5%
8.6%
8.2%
Payables outstanding in relation to sales12)
13.5%
12.5%
10.8%
11.7%
11.1%
Total equity
2,648
2,423
2,122
1,897
4,169
Total parent shareholders' equity per share (US$)
30.10
27.56
24.19
21.63
46.38
Current assets excluding cash
2,705
3,091
2,557
2,670
2,598
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,855
1,869
1,816
1,690
1,609
Intangible assets (primarily goodwill)
1,395
1,412
1,410
1,423
1,440
Capital employed
3,700
3,637
3,772
3,516
4,538
Net debt7)
1,052
1,214
1,650
1,619
368
Total assets
7,537
8,157
6,771
6,722
6,947
Long-term debt
1,662
2,110
1,726
1,609
1,311
Return on capital employed13, 14)
18%
10%
20%
17%
n/a
Return on total equity14, 15)
17%
9%
23%
13%
n/a
Total equity ratio
35%
30%
31%
28%
49%
Cash flow and other data
Operating Cash flow16)
754
849
641
591
936
Depreciation and amortization16)
394
371
351
397
426
Capital expenditures, net16)
454
340
476
555
570
Capital expenditures, net in relation to sales16)
5.5%
4.6%
5.6%
5.7%
5.5%
Free Cash flow7, 16, 17)
300
509
165
36
366
Cash conversion7, 16, 18)
68.6%
270%
35.6%
19.5%
121%
Direct shareholder return16, 19)
165
54
217
214
366
Cash dividends paid per share (US$)
1.88
0.62
2.48
2.46
2.38
Number of shares outstanding (millions)20)
87.5
87.4
87.2
87.1
87.0
Number of employees, December 31
55,900
61,000
58,900
57,700
56,700
1) Including steering wheels, inflators and initiators. 2) Participating share awards with right to receive dividend equivalents are (under the two-class method) excluded from the EPS calculation. 3) Assuming dilution and net of treasury shares. 4) Gross profit relative to sales. 5) Operating income relative to sales. 6) Excluding costs for capacity alignment, antitrust related matters and separation of our business segments. 7) Non-US GAAP measure, for reconciliation see tables above. 8) Outstanding receivables and outstanding inventory less outstanding payables. 9) Outstanding receivables and outstanding inventory less outstanding payables relative to annualized fourth quarter sales. 10) Outstanding receivables relative to annualized fourth quarter sales. 11) Outstanding inventory relative to annualized fourth quarter sales. 12) Outstanding payables relative to annualized fourth quarter sales. 13) Operating income and income from equity method investments, relative to average capital employed. 14) The Company has decided not to recalculate prior periods since the distribution of Veoneer had a significant impact on total equity and capital employed making the comparison less meaningful. 15) Income relative to average total equity. 16) Including Discontinued Operations in 2017 and 2018. 17) Operating cash flow less Capital expenditures, net. 18) Free cash flow relative to Net income. 19) Dividends paid and Shares repurchased. 20) At year end, excluding dilution and net of treasury shares.