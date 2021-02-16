Autoliv : Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 4)
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
C/O AUTOLIV, INC.
KLARABERGSVIADUKTEN 70, SECTION B7
(Street)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol AUTOLIV INC [ ALV]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
Director
10% Owner
X
Officer (give title below)
Other (specify below)
President, Asia
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) 02/13/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X
Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or (D)
Price
Common Stock
02/13/2021
M
288
A
$ 0.00
2,593
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Restricted Stock Unit
(1)
02/13/2021
M
288.2591
(2)
02/13/2021
02/13/2021
Common Stock
288.2591
$ 0.00
0
D
Explanation of Responses:
1. Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of ALV common stock.
2. Fractional RSUs are rounded down to the nearest whole number at vesting, the fractional amount is forfeited.
Remarks:
/s/ Brian Kelly as attorney-in-fact
02/16/2021
