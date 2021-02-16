Log in
AUTOLIV, INC.

AUTOLIV, INC.

(ALV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Autoliv : Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 4)

02/16/2021 | 06:35am EST
SEC FORM 4SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Naughton Colin
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O AUTOLIV, INC.
KLARABERGSVIADUKTEN 70, SECTION B7
(Street)
STOCKHOLM V7 111 64
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
AUTOLIV INC [ ALV] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
President, Asia
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
02/13/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 02/13/2021 M 288 A $0.00 2,593 D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Restricted Stock Unit (1) 02/13/2021 M 288.2591(2) 02/13/2021 02/13/2021 Common Stock 288.2591 $0.00 0 D
Explanation of Responses:
1. Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of ALV common stock.
2. Fractional RSUs are rounded down to the nearest whole number at vesting, the fractional amount is forfeited.
Remarks:
/s/ Brian Kelly as attorney-in-fact 02/16/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Autoliv Inc. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 11:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 387 M - -
Net income 2020 185 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 552 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 43,0x
Yield 2020 0,54%
Capitalization 8 239 M 8 239 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 60 712
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart AUTOLIV, INC.
Duration : Period :
Autoliv, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOLIV, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 101,75 $
Last Close Price 94,27 $
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mikael Bratt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fredrik Westin Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Jan Carlson Chairman
Jordi Lombarte Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cecilia Sunnevång Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOLIV, INC.2.36%8 239
DENSO CORPORATION13.04%51 002
APTIV PLC19.96%42 202
CONTINENTAL AG1.20%29 775
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.59.70%29 768
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD30.33%28 212
