  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Autoliv, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ALV   US0528001094

AUTOLIV, INC.

(ALV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-21 pm EDT
81.43 USD   +1.76%
06:39aEarnings Flash (ALIV) AUTOLIV Reports Q2 EPS $0.90
MT
06:39aEarnings Flash (ALIV) AUTOLIV Posts Q2 Revenue $2.08B
MT
06:34aAUTOLIV : Financial highlights Q2 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Autoliv lands profit beat as price hikes give boost

07/22/2022 | 06:32am EDT
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Autoliv, the world's largest producer of airbags and seat belts, posted earnings above market expectations on Friday, helped by a recovery in car production.

The company said a stronger than expected performance in June had been driven by price increases, a recovery in light vehicle production (LVP) and a patent litigation settlement.

"However, profitability declined due to higher raw material costs, currency movements, low and volatile LVP and lockdowns in China," it added.

Autoliv reported adjusted operating profit of $124 million, down from $166 million in the year-ago quarter but easily beating a mean forecast for $48 million based on a poll of analysts published by the company.

The company narrowed its organic, or like-for-like, sales growth forecast for 2022 to 13-16% from 12-17% and its adjusted operating margin forecast to around 6.0%-7.0% from 5.5%-7%.

The company's Sweden-listed shares, down 0.2% ahead of the report, were 1.9% higher by 1020 GMT.

The auto industry, pressured by supply-chain constraints and chip shortages, has been hit hard by soaring prices of energy and raw materials after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm in Stockholm; editing by Supantha Mukherjee and Niklas Pollard)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 021 M - -
Net income 2022 381 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 272 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 3,07%
Capitalization 7 112 M 7 112 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 58 709
Free-Float 84,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 81,43 $
Average target price 89,74 $
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikael Bratt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fredrik Westin Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Jan Carlson Chairman
Jordi Lombarte Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magnus Jarlegren Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOLIV, INC.-21.26%7 112
DENSO CORPORATION-18.44%42 972
APTIV PLC-39.13%27 204
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.32%18 030
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-11.52%15 404
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-13.75%15 215